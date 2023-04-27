Flying trade for all types at Saintfield with fat cows selling to £2299
An excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a flying trade for all types with fat cows selling to £2299 for a Limousin.
Fat cattle: 95 sold to £2299 for a 830kg Limousin cow, £277 per 100kgs.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 830kg £277 £2299, 790kg £252 £1990, 690kg £240 £1656, 640kg £255 £1632, Ballynahinch producer Saler bull 1030kg £198 £2040, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 930kg £213 £1980, Comber producer Friesian heifer 770kg £244 £1878, Shorthorn heifers 710kg £238 £1689, 690kg £230 £1587, 570kg £240 £1368, Comber producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 740kg £244 £1805, 700kg £234 £1684,700kg £234 £1638, Friesian 720kg £238 £1713, Belgian Blue 680kg £250 £1700, Castlewellan producer Limousin cows 670kg £220 £1474, 680kg £211 £1434, Belfast producer Holstein bullocks 640kg £226 £1446, 630kg £224 £1411, 610kg £225 £1372, 580kg £226 £1310, 580kg £222 £1287, 590kg £216 £1274, Kircubbin producer Limousin cows 600kg £238 £1428, 610kg £234 £1427, 660kg £216 £1425, 570kg £248 £1413, Kircubbin producer Holstein cow 660kg £213 £1405, Comber producer Friesian cows 680kg £202 £1373, 720kg £190 £1368, 640kg £188 £1203, 640kg £184 £1177, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 680kg £190 £1292, Belfast producer Friesian cows 700kg £166 £1162, 640kg £171 £1095, 640kg £166 £1079 and Lisburn producer Friesian cow 660kg £175 £1155.
Bullocks: 90 sold to £1770 for a 600kg Limousin (295ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 600kg £1770, 580kg £1680, 560kg £1680, 570kg £1590, 590kg £1520, 590kg £1500, Strangford producer Belgian Blues 590kg £1620, 570kg £1590, 540kg £1510, 580kg £1500, 590kg £1500, 600kg £1500, 610kg £1500, 500kg £1480, 540kg £1480, 520kg £1450, 540kg £1380, 550kg £1370, 560kg £1370, 500kg £1360, 510kg £1360, 500kg £1350, 520kg £1340, Saintfield producer Simmentals/Charolais 600kg £1610, 520kg £1570, 560kg £1500, 480kg £1330, Newtownards producer Holsteins 650kg £1600, 570kg £1350, Belgian Blues 600kg £1580, 600kg £1370, 500kg £1340, Belfast producer Limousins 440kg £1380, 380kg £1290, 390kg £1290, 380kg £1210, Ballygowan producer Hers 460kg £1330, 430kg £1210.
Heifers: 55 sold to £1500 for a 540kg Limousin (278ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 540kg £1500, Strangford producer Belgian Blues 590kg £1470, 590kg £1440, 590kg £1420, 490kg £1340, 470kg £1140, Comber producer Charolais 440kg £1300, 420kg £1225 and Downpatrick producer Fleckviehs 520kg £1200, 500kg £1150, 530kg £1150, 490kg £1100, 470kg £1070, 470kg £1050.
Suckled calves: Large entry of 210 suckled calves sold to £1650 for a 520kg Charolais bullock calf (318ppk) with lighter sorts selling to almost £4 a kg - 320kg £1275 for a Charolais bullock calf.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 520kg £1650, 520kg £1560, 450kg £1460, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 450kg £1340, 450kg £1170, 370kg £1140, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 410kg £1300, 420kg £1300, 380kg £1230, 370kg £1205, 390kg £1200, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1300, 320kg £1275, 300kg £1140, 320kg £1130, Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue heifer 340kg £1190, Limousin heifers 360kg £1100, 350kg £1080, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1170, 390kg £1160, 380kg £1140 and Newtownards producer Limousin bulls 360kg £1170, 330kg £1140.
Dropped calves: Sold to £450 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £435 for a Limousin heifer.
Leading prices: Portavogie producer Aberdeen Angus bull £450, Friesian bull £350, Portaferry producer Limousin heifer £435, Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £355, £335, £290, £280 and Newtownards producer Limousin bulls £330, £310, Limousin heifer £290, Friesian bulls £130, £105.