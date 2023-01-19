Flying trade for cattle at Lisahally with stores topping at £1630/600kg
Despite the awful weather conditions cattle where a flying trade with stores selling to 279ppk (£1510/540kg) and topping £1630/600kg (271ppk).
Bullocks
T McCracken £1480/620kg £1450/600kg £1400/580kg SF Alcorn £1420/680kg £1370/660kg £1340/640kg £1290/630kg £1250/610kg £1250/600kg £1240/600kg and J Beattie £1240/540kg £1200/520kg £1200/540kg £1180/520kg £1180/530kg £1170/540kg.
Heifers
R Houston £1630/600kg £1620/590kg £1590/600kg £1590/590kg £1510/540kg £1460/550kg £1450/560kg £1410/550kg £1400/540kg £1320/490kg T McCracken £1480/590kg £1440/550kg £1430/540kg £1390/510kg J Beattie £1260/560kg £1160/530kg £1140/510kg £1100/500kg R Loughery £1150/520kg R Houston £1280/560kg £910/390kg and G Storey £730/370kg.
Fat Cows
B O'Kane £1411/720kg S McGuigan £1220/580kg £1200/550kg £1170/550kg and T McCracken £1120/540kg £1110/510kg £1050/480kg.
Lambs
H McCollum £116/28kg £110/25kg £100/21kg S McFadden £115/27.5kg £112/26kg £109/23.5kg R Wilson £114/28kg £110.50/25.5kg R Clarke £114/27kg G Forbes £112/26kg £108.50/23kg C McDevitt £111/26.5kg C Boyle £110/25kg R Hancock £109/24.5kg L Gormley £108/24.5kg RJ Black £108/24kg S Parkhill £107/25kg S McCay £105.50/23.5kg and J Hogg £103/22.5kg.
Ewes
A Rainey £113 £103 J Lowry £100 F Coyle £100 £96 £90 D McCullagh £90 S McFadden £90 £87 £85 Y Rogers £90 G Christie £90 E Wiley £87 and P McNicholl £86.