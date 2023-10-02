Flying trade for first suckled calf sale at Saintfield Mart, prices to £1340
Topping the sale was a Charolais bullock calf 410kg £1340 (327ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £3.75p per kg - 320kg £1200 for a Limousin heifer calf.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais bullock 410kg £1340, Newtownards producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1290, 370kg £1230, 370kg £1190, 340kg £1120, Charolais heifers 400kg £1130, 380kg £1110, Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 410kg £1290, 330kg £1170, 350kg £1130, Limousin heifers 320kg £1200, 360kg £1170, 310kg £1060, 300kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1280, 300kg £1060, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1260, 340kg £1200, 300kg £1120, Charolais heifers 330kg £1050, 300kg £1000, 300kg £980, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1260, 350kg £1200, 330kg £1150, 320kg £1120, 290kg £1070, Saintfield producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1250, 370kg £1250, 370kg £1210, 340kg £1200, 320kg £1190, 350kg £1150, 300kg £1000, Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1240, 360kg £1230, 330kg £1170, 380kg £1160, 340kg £1130, 350kg £1130, 300kg £1120, 300kg £1020, Charolais heifers 350kg £1130, 330kg £1060, 280kg £1040, 290kg £1010, Downpatrick producer Charolais/Simmental bullocks 410kg £1240, 340kg £1200, 350kg £1200, 330kg £1150, 330kg £1120, 310kg £1030, 300kg £1010, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1230, 340kg £1120, Limousin heifers 370kg £1090, 310kg £960, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1230, 420kg £1210, 430kg £1210, 340kg £1170, 390kg £1160, 360kg £1150, 300kg £990 and Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 380kg £1160, 350kg £1090, 350kg £1070, 350kg £1050, 330kg £990.