Focus on the couple behind ‘Wee cows, big beef’ business

The duo, along with their family, run Castlescreen Farm and Farm Shop near Downpatrick.

Best known for their pedigree Dexter cows, this farm is one of the top suppliers of Dexter beef in Ireland. The reason it is so popular is due to the lush, juicy grass the cows eat. Producing naturally marbled beef that is distinctly succulent and age-dried for 30-35 days really intensifies the flavour, making Castlescreen Dexter beef a real favourite at BBQs.

Aside from the Dexter’s there are many other farm animals that call Castlescreen home, including donkeys, pigs, ducks, geese and pygmy goats. The latest venture on the farm is pygmy goat yoga which has gone viral and the farm are now offering sessions to the public!

The family also focus on regenerating topsoil, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle and enhancing the ecosystem. They recycle as much farm waste as possible, adding composted waste from other sources to up the nutrient intake. They believe most importantly, both now and for the future, regenerative farming is also helping to fight the climate crisis by pulling carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the ground.