Fond farewell to Lawson Burnett

To mark the occasion, members, friends and staff got together for a social event at the group office through a drop-in coffee and cake afternoon.

Lawson, began his career with the Ulster Farmers’ Union at the Crumlin office in 1982 before making the move to Portadown. In his role he was a well respected insurance professional and a wealth of knowledge on all UFU matters. He will be missed day to day by his colleagues but he will no doubt still be an active member within the group. Thank you to everyone who contributed to Lawson’s retirement gift. He asked that his thanks be extended to the members on his behalf, whose generosity is much appreciated.

As part of the NFU Mutual Agency Giving fund, a donation of £6379 has been made by the NE Armagh Group to a local charity. Praxis Care, provides support for individuals with mental ill health, autism, learning disabilities and dementia in Northern Ireland. The charity’s care work and social enterprises are well established within Portadown and surrounding areas. They hope to invest in their premises on the Lurgan Road in Portadown, through the development of a social space currently in need of specialist seating so the donation will be put to good use.

Lawson Burnett pictured with current NE Armagh Group managers Avril Macauley and Jacqui Laverty

Also this month, committee members came together to discuss ideas for the upcoming winter programme. Please look out for further details of these later in the year as your participation and attendance makes these worthwhile.