Food Heartland in a 'class of its own' at Armagh Show
Held on Saturday 10 June at Gosford Forest Park, hot on the heels of the Lurgan Show, the event marked the second agriculture show to take place in the ABC borough in as many weeks.
And, even with this quick turnaround, the local Food Heartland team still demonstrated why the region is second to none for its food, drink, and farming, winning big across many of the competitions on day.
Local Armagh artisan jam and chutney producer, Peggy’s Family Farm scooped first place in the best trade stand category in the Food Village, while honours for the borough’s farmers included rosettes in the Dexter Heifer, Beef Interbreed and Hereford Champion classes to name a few.
Alderman Margaret Tinsley was delighted to attend the Armagh Show in her first week as the new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.
Alderman Tinsley commented: “It was fantastic to attend the Armagh Show on Saturday and get the opportunity to meet so many of the borough’s hard-working Food Heartland businesses - from planters to producers; crafters to creators; growers to grocers; butchers to bakers; and breeders to brewers.
“Our local agriculture sector makes a massive contribution to the community life and economic fortunes of the ABC borough, employing over 7,000 people and adding around £376 million to the local economy – facts not lost on us in council.
“Which is why we are committed to showcasing and championing our local agricultural and farming sector as well as supporting and driving their growth through our many Food Heartland initiatives,” Alderman Tinsley added.
Helping the crowds get a taste of the borough, the Food Heartland showcase stand, which was supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, offered people the chance to sample the region’s unrivalled food and drink created by local producers such as Peggy’s Family Farm, Jackson Roze, The Lush Larder, Island Dairies Milk, Rosemount Cottage Farm Meats and Marshall Beekeeping.
Organised by Armagh County Agricultural Show Society, the popular event featured everything from livestock and equestrian competitions, food and craft marquees, cooking demonstrations and trade stands to vintage displays, home industries, live music, a fun fair and lots more!
The Food Heartland Network is central to ABC Council supporting local agricultural and food businesses providing a unique platform to work collectively to drive the local agri-food sector forward.
To learn more about the Food Heartland, please contact [email protected]