Food security is clearly not deemed a priority by Starmer

It was interesting that in his defence of a lack of a targets to reduce immigration Keir Starmer sought to defend the priorities of a government around national and border security.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an attempt to avoid answering a legitimate question about targets, but it also confirmed that another “security” is not deemed a priority. That is food security, which instead of being forgotten should now be right at the top of the agenda. We had a brief glimpse in Covid and then again when inflation bit of what a lack of food security might do to supermarket shelves. But that was soon forgotten. It has slipped from the agenda, ironically, when assurances around our food supply have never been more important. We have not lived with such major geopolitical risks for a generation, that takes us back to the 1960s; we have also not lived for decades with the world order threatened by a US triggered trade war – and those threats come on top of the long running dislocation to European grain and protein markets from the war in Ukraine. Regardless of party, successive UK governments have been blind to the economic potential of food. The new government is embarking on strategies to improve health by tackling obesity stemming from poor diets and the health implications of eating too much processed food. That is a worthy, if not particularly original, plan. But more would be achieved by focussing on the quality of food available than by banning advertising of “unhealthy” foods before 9pm.

The farming industry can do much more than feed the nation – it can guarantee a supply of quality, nutritious, affordable food. People say it is costly to eat well, but that is not true. People need to understand food quality; they need to take an interest in where it comes from and then cook it well, whether it is a potato, cauliflower or filet steak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This goes back to education and convincing people to take their own long term health seriously by understanding food and not reaching for yet more quick to cook and eat processed food. That would be a radical policy farmers could be part of, but the political interest, let alone will, simply is not there. The Starmer reset and targets reflect the reality that for a government with a massive majority recent months have not been good. It has lost people’s confidence and trust in policies and hopes for a fresh start in July were squandered.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at Downing Street, London, ahead of the government’s first budget in October. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

It was ironic that a transport minister and cabinet member had to resign because she did not disclose a theft conviction from many years ago. However as thefts go that is not a patch on what the Chancellor and her budget has done for the economy, for employers and for already hard pressed family farms.

Rachel Reeves has, quite literally, stolen the future from a generation of young people planning to take over farms that have been in their families for generations.

That will not be easily forgiven by rural communities – just as the business community will not forgive a budget imposing higher national insurance contributions. This will all be measured in fewer farms, higher inflation, poorer than expected economic growth and less job security in both the public and private sector. Compared to that an offence around a lost mobile phone many years ago looks very small beer indeed. When it comes to food successive UK governments’ approach could be summed up along the lines of school reports that may look familiar – sees the potential but fails to deliver it in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK food industry has massive potential and some of that is fulfilled, but the industry is a poor relation when it comes to promotion compared to the EU, now post-Brexit our biggest competitor. It has just agreed funding for a series of national, European and export food promotions, committing around £125 million with a similar budget for 2025.

This reflects the importance of food and agriculture exports to the eurozone economy. They deliver a big balance of trade surplus each month and underpin tens of thousands of jobs, particularly in rural areas.

For the UK this is an opportunity missed. From farm to fork we find ourselves under-funded and facing a lack of political interest, while our competitors in Europe get stronger and the US prepares to hit us with trade tariffs.