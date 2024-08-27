For sale: Historic Milltown Farm in Derry/Londonderry on the market for £2,550,000

The property spans approximately 148.93 acres and offers a unique combination of residential, agricultural, and development opportunities. Milltown Farm is being offered as a whole or in five distinct lots.

The centrepiece of the estate is Milltown Lodge, a charming four bedroom period property constructed in 1936. With its commanding views across the River Foyle, this two-storey home combines historical charm with modern living. Highlights include a recently installed kitchen, spacious living areas, and a beautifully landscaped garden. The former farm buildings adjacent to the Lodge offer significant development potential, including previous planning permission for conversion into 11 residential units.

In addition to Milltown Lodge, the property includes Milltown Upper, a modern three bedroom bungalow with unimpeded views of the River Foyle and surrounding countryside. This residence, built in 2000, features a contemporary design cantered around a spacious kitchen and living area, with large windows allowing natural light to flood the space. Milltown Upper is also currently utilized as Airbnb accommodation, making it an ideal investment opportunity.

Beyond the residences, Milltown Farm comprises extensive arable land, woodland, and commercial facilities. The farm’s agricultural lands are laid out in practical fields and are well-suited for modern farming practices. The woodland areas, featuring over 20 species of trees, add to the property’s scenic appeal. The estate also benefits from direct access to the Foyle Valley Cycle Route, making it a desirable location for outdoor enthusiasts.

The estate’s rich history adds to its allure. Milltown Farm was first recorded on the Ordnance Survey map in 1830 and has been owned by the same family for over 200 years. The L-shaped farm buildings date back to 1857 and are listed as a B1 historic structure, offering potential for unique redevelopment opportunities such as a wedding venue or residential conversion.

This property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale estate with significant development potential in one of Northern Ireland's most scenic locations. Situated just 3.1 miles from Derry/Londonderry, the farm offers both rural tranquillity and close proximity to the city’s amenities.

