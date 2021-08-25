For sale: Versatile arable farm in Kent with significant development opportunities

Set to the east of Canterbury, near Wingham, Bramling Court Farm presents an opportunity to acquire a commercial farm of this size and with potential alternative uses mooted including equestrian, leisure and residential or commercial conversions

Set to the east of Canterbury, near Wingham, Bramling Court Farm presents an opportunity to acquire a commercial farm of this size and with potential alternative uses mooted including equestrian, leisure and residential or commercial conversions.

Available as a whole or in up to 3 lots and with a guide price of £6.2m for the whole, the sale also includes a four bedroom, Grade II listed farmhouse in need of modernisation and three, three bedroom semi-detached cottages – two of which are occupied under Rent (Agriculture) Act Tenancies and one under an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

The farm land, which is largely grade 1 and 2 with soil types ranging from fine silt to chalk, comprises arable land (approx.480 acres) and permanent pasture (approx. 19.5 acres). This is complemented by roughly 9.63 acres of woodland.

There is a substantial range of modern and traditional farm buildings, which have considerable scope for a wide range of different uses, including residential development potential.

Chris Spofforth, head of Savills south east rural agency team, says: “With such highly productive farmland of a meaningful size, Bramling Court is very capable of being run in a self-sufficient manner. Not only does the farm present a variety of diversification opportunities but, importantly, there are also very few good commercial farms of this size that have come to the market over the last 24 months and there is real, pent-up demand for farmland of this specification. This is a hugely exciting sale and we expect considerable interest from both farmer buyers and non-agricultural investors.”

Recent analysis by Savills rural research shows that, on the supply side, there are early signs that the theme of low supply, which has dominated the farmland market in the last couple of years, is beginning to ease. 58% more farmland was publicly marketed in the first half of 2021 than in H1 2020 (although for obvious reasons, that was an exceptional year).

Across the UK, supply to 30 June 2021 is only 8% below the five-year average, which marks a significant swing in comparison to activity last year.