'For the Love of Farming' - TikTok and Love Island star Farmer Will's guide to life in the fields

In each section, the TikTok star focuses on his prized possessions – his beautiful sheep and lambs. As a sixth-generation farmer, Will describes his life on the farm with his indestructible cheer and charisma.

In practical, illustrated step-by-steps, Will describes the processes of rearing sheep, including treating them for lameness, hoof trimming and, of course, lambing, which he does with the utmost care and attention.

With his trusty pet pigs Timon and Pumbaa rolling over ‘just for tickles’ as Will would say, and the spitting alpacas harassing him around the clock, this is a heart-warming story of adventure and humour, rooted in Will’s passion for farming and the welfare of his animals.

Head to the countryside with Farmer Will and his guide to life in the fields.

He commented: “Today I am able to tell the world about my life as a shepherd and spread a positive message of how important farming and having a connection to nature and animals is for our mental health.

“From my seven alpacas to two pet pigs, four amazing dogs and, of course, my litter of lovely little pet lambs and super sheep, I love them all, great and small.

“They make me a better person. They are the reason I wake up (literally, they need feeding) but also the reason I love what I do. And I’ll never take that for granted,” Will added.

Best known as ‘Farmer Will’, he is a sixth-generation farmer in Buckinghamshire.

Farmer Will.

He has a passion for farming, and he wants more people to love farming as much as he does. Will was never forced into a farming life – he almost became a professional footballer and an accountant before he returned to his farm and decided to invest his energy into the farm that he now adores.