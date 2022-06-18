‘Forestry schemes are not working’

Premier Woodlands’ managing director John Hetherington was responding to the recent publication of the second Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL) report, assessing the carbon intensity of all UK livestock production systems.

Northern Ireland’s Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) was heavily involved in the research and modelling studies referenced in the report.

John Hetherington continued:“The potential for new woodland creation to increase carbon sequestration levels on farms across Northern Ireland is immense.

Premier Woodlands' managing director John Hetherington

“I note the affirmation by AFBI staff that increasing areas of farm land will become available for tree planting purposes over the coming years.

“This prediction is set against the backdrop of overall food output levels being maintained at current levels while the efficiency of livestock production systems is ratcheted up in line with our climate change targets.

“I welcome the formal recognition by AFBI that enhanced rates of tree planting must be attained.

“But this will only be achieved if government fundamentally reviews its tree planting policies. The sad reality is that the current forestry and woodland development schemes are not fit for purpose.”

According to the Premier Woodlands’ representative, Northern Ireland’s tree planting rates continue to fall behind the targets built into the current Forest Expansion and Small Woodland Grant schemes.

“This is not a new phenomenon,” he stressed.

“Over the past forty years, most of the woodland development schemes introduced here have failed to meet their planting targets.

“As a consequence, Northern Ireland is now the least afforested region of Europe. And, yet, we have a very suitable climate and soils in which to grow trees.”

Looking to the future, John Hetherington believes that two fundamental decisions must be taken by government to ensure that tree planting is placed centre stage in the drive towards land use sustainability.

He explained:“First and foremost woodland development must be recognised as a mainstream land use option and supported accordingly.

“Unfortunately, this issue is not referenced in any meaningful way within the future policy framework document, published by agriculture minister Edwin Poots a number of months ago”.

“This situation must be rectified as a matter of priority”.

“In tandem with measures of this nature, we also need a Forest Service that is fit for purpose.”

Hetherington continued:“We need an agency that is properly resourced. This is not the case at the moment.

“Last year approximately 300ha of new tree planting was carried out in Northern Ireland.

“This figure would need to be trebled if the carbon sequestration role for trees now envisaged by organisations like AFBI is to be fulfilled.

“Within this type of scenario, the need to scale up and further resource Forest Service is obvious.”

John Hetherington concluded:“Tree planting both broadleaf and conifer, will play a critically important role in the local farming sectors’ response to climate change.

“But fundamental steps must be taken by policy makers to ensure this becomes a reality.