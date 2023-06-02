Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher returns to ITV with brand new farming show, Fletcher's Family Farm

Kelvin, along with wife Liz Marsland and their four children, invite viewers to join them as they “celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life”.

Best known as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, Kelvin and his family left the city behind to start a new life in the country and establish a farming business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing news of the new show to Instagram, the Fletchers confirmed it will air on ITV this autumn.

Kelvin with his wife Liz and their children. Image: Instagram/fletchersonthefarm

“With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and even more children. This adventure really has only just begun,” they said.

The documentary style series is made by Daisybeck Studios and will be set on the family's 120 acre farm in the Peak District.