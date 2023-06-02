Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher returns to ITV with brand new farming show, Fletcher's Family Farm
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher will be back on screens later this year in the brand new series, Fletcher's Family Farm.
By Joanne Knox
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:44 BST
Kelvin, along with wife Liz Marsland and their four children, invite viewers to join them as they “celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life”.
Best known as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, Kelvin and his family left the city behind to start a new life in the country and establish a farming business.
“With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and even more children. This adventure really has only just begun,” they said.
The documentary style series is made by Daisybeck Studios and will be set on the family's 120 acre farm in the Peak District.
The eight part series has been commissioned by Leanne Clarke (Commissioner, Entertainment) for weekend daytime for ITV and Paul Mortimer (ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions) for primetime for ITV Be – the first co-commission between the two channels.