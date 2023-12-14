Forward bullocks selling from £1750 to £1910 per head at Enniskillen
Forward bullocks sold to 277ppk for a 630kg Limousin at £1750 and up to £1910 per head for a 710kg Simmental.
Bullocks
Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin at £1060, 424kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130; Belcoo producer 732kg Charolais at £1920; Fivemiletown producer 584kg Charolais at £1680, 528kg Charolais at £1600, 498kg Charolais at £1510, 522kg Charolais at £1570; Florencecourt producer 552kg Shorthorn at £1440, 496kg Shorthorn at £1300, 594kg Hereford at £1410; Sixmilecross producer 710kg Simmental at £910, 630kg Limousin at £1750, 648kg Charolais at £1680, 600kg Limousin at £1610, 588kg Saler at £1560; Belleek producer 356kg Limousin at £1090, 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120; Letterbreen producer 526kg Charolais at £1430, 488kg Charolais at £1440; Magheraveely producer 726kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710, 506kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440 and Irvinestown producer 418kg Charolais at £1160, 442kg Charolais at £1280, 558kg Charolais at £1420.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1320 paid for a 410kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £600 to £1100 for a 385kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Irvinestown producer 311kg Charolais heifer at £990, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 233kg Charolais heifer at £740, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Lisnaskea producer 425kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 424kg Charolais steer at £1190, 388kg Charolais steer at £1230; Newtownbutler producer 227kg Charolais steer at £770, 292kg Limousin bull at £850, 313kg Limousin heifer at £860, 337kg Limousin bull at £940; Derrylin producer 322kg Limousin bull at £990, 300kg Limousin heifer at £740; Garrison producer 305kg Limousin bull at £1100, 268kg Limousin heifer at £720; Kinawley producer 215kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £620, 208kg Charolais heifer at £610, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Enniskillen producer 466kg Charolais bull at £1350, 418kg Charolais bull at £1160, 475kg Charolais bull at £1360; Kinawley producer 359kg Charolais bull at £1220, 296kg Charolais heifer at £920, 336kg Charolais bull at £980, 298kg Charolais heifer at £980; Kesh producer 241kg Charolais bull at £870, 237kg Charolais bull at £840, 228kg Limousin heifer at £720, 241kg Limousin heifer at £690; Lisbellaw producer 216kg Limousin bull at £700, 290kg Charolais heifer at £900, 257kg Belgian Blue heifer at £690; Derrylin producer 254kg Charolais heifer at £870, 295kg Charolais heifer at £860, 261kg Limousin heifer at £710; Brookeborough producer 333kg Charolais heifer at £980, 254kg Charolais heifer at £730, 410kg Charolais bull at £1320, 335kg Charolais steer at £1140, 418kg Charolais steer at £1310; Kinawley producer 272kg Charolais bull at £900, 255kg Charolais heifer at £810, 249kg Charolais bull at £790; Irvinestown producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £950, 337kg Charolais steer at £960, 416kg Charolais steer at £1220, 348kg Limousin steer at £940; Fintona producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £920; Enniskillen producer 367kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 346kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 241kg Limousin heifer at £680 and Letterbreen producer 322kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £690, 263kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £550, 302kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £610.
Calves
Enniskillen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, October born Friesian bull at £75, October born Belgian Blue bull at £385, October born Hereford at £375; Springfield producer October born Hereford bull at £375, November born Hereford heifer at £260; Letterbreen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £275; Springfield producer October born November heifer at £260, October born Hereford bull at £375; Tempo producer November born Belgian Blue heifer at £205 and Derrylin producer October born Belgian Blue bull at £250.
Suckler cows
2020 Charolais cow with July born Charolais bull at £3000, 2020 Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3000, 2016 Limousin cow with August born Limousin heifer at £2060, 2020 Charolais cow with October born Charolais heifer at £2010, 2019 Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull at £1750, 2021 Simmental heifer due December to Limousin bull at £1500 and 2021 Simmental heifer due December to Limousin bull at £1280.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 280ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1660 and to a top of at £1820.
Light weights sold from 292ppk for a 390kg Charolais at £1150.
Fivemiletown producer Limousin 680kg at £1840, Charolais 684kg at £1800, Charolais 600kg at £1650, Charolais 600kg at £1550 and Tamlaght producer Charolais 600kg at £1650.
Fat cows
Cows sold to at £1630 for a 704kg Charolais.
Fat males to a top of at £2100 for a 692kg Aberdeen Angus.
Trillick producer 704kg Charolais at £1630; Boho producer Limousin 716kg at £1610, 628kg Limousin at £1370; Garrison producer Limousin 704kg at £1540; Derrylin producer Charolais 762kg at £1530; Garrison producer Belgian Blue 706kg at £1510; Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull 692kg at £2100 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 692kg bull at £1730.