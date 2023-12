Forward bullocks selling to £1760 for a 616kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forward bullocks sold to at £1760 for a 616kg Charolais 285ppk.

Light weights to 350ppk for a 354kg Limousin at £1240

Bullocks

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Tempo producer 532kg Charolais at £1440, 548kg Charolais at £1500, 578kg Charolais at £1560; Sixmilecross producer 618kg Charolais at £1490, 518kg Limousin at £1450, 612kg Limousin at £1440; Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais at £1650, 626kg Charolais at £1610, 616kg Charolais at £1760; Aghalane producer 494kg Charolais at £1290, 404kg Limousin at £12488kg20; Drumquin producer 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 368kg Shorthorn at £810, 452kg Belgian Blue at £1090, 446kg Shorthorn at £1040; Enniskillen producer 648kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 346kg Limousin at £900, 434kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, 414kg Charolais at £1160, 432kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190; Monea producer Charolais bull at £1260, 532kg Limousin at £1270; Letterbreen producer 500kg Charolais at £1480, 496kg Charolais at £1410, 478kg Charolais at £1460; Derrylin producer 454kg Limousin at £1260, 368kg Charolais at £1010, 382kg Limousin at £1000, 466kg Charolais at £1290; Trillick producer 588kg Limousin at £1580, 578kg Charolais at £1450; Newtownbutler producer 660kg Charolais bull at £1670 and Edeney produce 452kg Charolais at £100.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a 450kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1100 for a 335kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Magheraveely producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 326kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Enniskillen producer 436kg Limousin bull at £1100, 482kg Limousin bull at £1240, 340kg Limousin bull at £1140, 339kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 303kg Charolais heifer at £960; Macken producer 360kg steer at £1180, 450kg Charolais steer at £1350, 470kg Charolais steer at £1330, 331kg Charolais steer at £1160, 406kg Charolais steer at £1200; Belcoo producers 375kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 345kg Limousin heifer at £1060, 340kg Charolais bull at £1070; Derrylin producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 311kg Charolais heifer at £950, 320kg Charolais heifer at £920, 322kg Charolais heifer at £900

Lisnaskea producer 367kg Limousin bull at £1200, 368kg Limousin bull at £1040, 330kg Limousin bull at £1090; Springfield producer 342kg Charolais bull at £1080, 326kg Charolais bull at £1120, 319kg Charolais bull at £1010; Kinawley producer 344kg Limousin bull at £1080, 211kg Charolais heifer at £680, 213kg Charolais heifer at £690; Newtownbutler producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £690, 361kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £860, 330kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720; Lisbellaw producer 435kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £890, 371kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £780; Belcoo producer 372kg Limousin bull at £1200, 297kg Charolais bull at £1020, 299kg Limousin heifer at £860, 270kg Charolais bull at £1020; Castlederg producer Charolais heifer at £1010, 280kg Charolais bull at £970, 371kg Charolais bull at £1140, 323kg Charolais bull at £1100, 277kg Charolais bull at £830 and Derrygonelly producer 231kg Charolais heifer at £710, 247kg Limousin heifer at £690.

Calves

Calves - Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £325, Limousin bull born October at £280, Limousin bull born November at £200, Limousin bull born November at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull born October at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £280, Hereford heifer born October at £280, Belgian Blue heifer born November at £250, Aberdeen Angus heifer born November at £175 and Aberdeen Angus heifer born October at £165

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lumps - Limousin bull born June at £420, Limousin bull born July at £380, Limousin bull born July at £490, Friesian bull born February at £300, Friesian bull born March at £255, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £360, Friesian born February at £450, Hereford bull born August at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull born February at £360, Belgian Blue heifer born February at £375, Aberdeen Angus heifer born March at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer born March at £370 and Aberdeen Angus heifer born August at £340.

Suckler cows

Sucklers sold to a top of £2280 for a Simmental cow in-calf to a Limousin bull.

Cows and calves to £2100 for a Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to at £1810 for a 632kg Charolais 286ppk. Light weights to 313ppk for a 462kg Charolais at £1450.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballinamallard producer 606kg Charolais at £1440, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200; Lisnaskea producer 478kg Aberdeen Angus at £980, 288kg Limousin at £740; Belcoo producer 464kg Saler at £1050, 442kg Saler at £990; Aghalne producer 428kg Limousin at £1160, 434kg Charolais at £1230; Trillick producer 448kg Ayrshire at £740; Derrylin producer 462kg Charolais at £1450; Dromore producer 632kg Charolais at £1810, 536kg Charolais at £1340, 532kg Limousin at £1240; Enniskillen producer 632kg Charolais at £1640, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £12960, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290; Boho producer 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300; Belcoo producer 534kg Charolais at £1370; Magheraveely producer 525kg Charolais at £1230 and Ballinamallard producer 450kg Charolais at £1120, 475kg Limousin at £1120, 450kg Charolais at £1080.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to at £1880 and up to 220ppk for a 646kg Simmental at £1460.