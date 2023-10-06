Forward bullocks selling to £1880 for a 692kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward bullocks to £1880 for a 692kg Limousin and up to 285ppk for a 656kg Charolais at £1870.

Lightweights to 341ppk for a 410kg Charolais at £1400.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Killen producer 548kg Charolais at £1780; Enniskillen producer 532kg Limousin at £1520, 484kg Limousin at £1270, 554kg Limousin at £1550, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 625kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580; Irvinestown producer 662kg Limousin at £1710, 682kg Hereford at £1720; Letterbreen producer 524kg Charolais at £1500, 474kg Limousin at £1280, 546kg Charolais at £1550; Magheraveely producer 566kg Charolais at £1780, 578kg Charolais at £1570, 576kg Charolais at £1740, 656kg Charolais at £1870, 642kg Charolais at £1780; Branty 384kg Saler at £1040, 446kg Charolais at £1310, 368kg Limousin at £1200; Fivemiletown producer 592kg Charolais at £1590, 544kg Charolais at £1770, 544kg Charolais at £1750, 526kg Charolais at £1630; Trillick producer 458kg Hereford at £1190, 540kg Limousin at £1400, 484kg Limousin at £1360, 474kg Charolais at £1400; Lisnaskea producer 514kg Charolais at £1610, 492kg Charolais at £1430, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 524kg Charolais at £1450, 496kg Charolais at £1330; Newtownbutler producer 618kg Limousin at £1770, 646kg Limousin at £1790, 646kg Charolais at £1610; Belcoo producer 374kg Limousin at £1090, 448kg Charolais at £1160; Roscor producer 458kg Charolais at £1270, 554kg Charolais at £1660, 580kg Limousin at £1420, 414kg Limousin at £1220, 526k Charolais at £1450; Kinawley producer 392kg Charolais at £1350, 420kg Limousin at £1390; Derrylin producer 370kg Limousin at £1310; Omagh producer 510kg Charolais at £1490, 598kg Limousin at £1740, 622kg Limousin at £1780, 616kg Charolais at £1790, 554kg Charolais at £1650, 630kg Charolais at £1850, 564kg Charolais 1790, 692kg Limousin at £1880; Bellenaleck producer 390kg Charolais at £1200, 398kg Charolais at £1200; Fivemiletown producer 440kg Charolais at £1380; Enniskillen producer 416kg Limousin at £1240, 490kg Charolais at £1390, 520kg Charolais at £1480 and Newtownbutler producer 728kg Simmental at £1740, 652kg Simmental at £1700.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1280 for a Charolais 425kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1060 for a Charolais 405kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1280, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 358kg Charolais steer at £1160; Derrylin producer 317kg Charolais bull at £1000, 283kg Charolais bull at £1020, 257kg Charolais heifer at £880; Enniskillen producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £940, 293kg Charolais bull at £890, 284kg Charolais bull at £1020, 327kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £900; Rosslea producer 261kg Charolais heifer at £760, 420kg Limousin bull at £1130,, 337kg Charolais heifer at £890; Garrison producer 219kg Charolais bull at £790, 216kg Charolais bull at £800, 261kg Charolais bull at £900; Belleek producer 278kg Charolais bull at £1050, 374kg Charolais bull at £1150, 379kg Charolais bull at £1160, 187kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, 235kg Charolais bull at £910; Newtownbutler producer 304kg Charolais bull at £1010, 331kg Charolais heifer at £920; Kesh producer 315kg Charolais bull at £1000, 300kg Charolais bull at £1030, 256kg Charolais heifer at £740; Kinawley producer 317kg Charolais bull at £1010, 259kg Charolais heifer at £830, 196kg Charolais bull at £720; Castlederg producer 335kg Limousin steer at £1060, 266kg Limousin heifer at £910, 311kg Charolais heifer at £900 and Enniskillen producer 223kg Charolais heifer at £800, 208kg Charolais heifer at £700, 212kg Charolais heifer at £690, 199kg Charolais steer at £700.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £400 for a Limousin and heifers to at £285 for a Belgian Blue.

Trillick producer Limousin bull at £400; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £335; Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £225; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £285; Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £290; Blaney producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Friesian bull at £260, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240 and Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £240.

Suckler cows

2019 born Simmental cow with May born Charolais bull at £2320, 2014 Limousin cow with July born Charolais bull at £2280, 2019 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £2260, 2019 Limousin cow with May born Charolais heifer at £2260, 2021 Charolais cow with May born Charolais heifer at £2040, 2012 Charolais cow with April born Charolais bull at £1980, 2011 Charolais cow with March born Charolais heifer at £1800, 2018 Belgian Blue cow with March born Charolais heifer at £1750 and 2021 Simmental heifer due October to Limousin bull at £1540.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 320ppk paid for a 516kg Charolais at £1650.

Medium weight to 300ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1590.

Light weights sold from 305ppk for a 380kg Charolais at £1080.

