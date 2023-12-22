Forward bullocks selling to £1960 for a 722kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

The last sale of the year finished off on a high note.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forward bullocks sold to £1960 for a 722kg Limousin and up to 303ppk for a 538kg Limousin at £1630.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 536kg Charolais at £1580; Letterbreen producer 520kg Charolais at £1430, 572kg Charolais at £1480, 552kg Charolais at £1510; Enniskillen producer 544kg Charolais at £1530, 498kg Charolais at £1530, 522kg Limousin at £1370; Sixmilecross producer 606kg Limousin at £1670, 622kg Charolais at £1680, 570kg Limousin at £1570, 722kg Limousin at £1960, 660kg Simmental at £1790; Culkey producer 602kg Charolais at £1550 and Enniskillen producer 538kg Limousin at £1630, 528kg Limousin at £1580, 522kg Charolais at £1620, 546kg Charolais at £1590.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a 377kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £620 to £1190 for a 370kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Lisbellaw producer 377kg Limousin steer at £1350; Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 387kg Charolais heifer at £1190; Newtownbutler producer 211kg Limousin bull at £770, 297kg Limousin bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 298kg Simmental steer at £1150, 360kg Charolais steer at £1280; Trillick producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 412kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Enniskillen producer 390kg Limousin bull at £1270, 405kg Charolais heifer at £110; Lisbellaw producer 433kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 355kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 506kg Limousin steer at £1360, 332kg Limousin heifer at £910; Coa producer 352kg Limousin bull at £1140, 375kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1000, 317kg Limousin heifer at £950; Ballinamallard producer 395kg Limousin bull at £1190; Garrison producer 212kg Charolais heifer at £700, 256kg Charolais bull at £750, 230kg Charolais bull at £740, 270kg Charolais heifer at £880, 279kg Charolais bull at £910, 288kg Charolais bull at £930; Kinawley producer 250kg Limousin bull at £790, 274kg Limousin bull at £860, 293kg Limousin bull at £840

Belleek producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1120, 319kg Limousin bull at £890 and Lisbellaw producer 372kg Charolais steer at £1290, 360kg Charolais steer at £1280, 298kg Simmental steer at £1150.

Calves

Enniskillen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, October born Friesian bull at £75, October born Belgian Blue bull at £385, October born Hereford at £375; Springfield producer October born Hereford bull at £375, November born Hereford heifer at £260; Letterbreen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £275; Springfield producer October born November heifer at £260, October born Hereford bull at £375; Tempo producer November born Belgian Blue heifer at £205 and Derrylin producer October born Belgian Blue bull at £250.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows sold to at £1960 paid for a Limousin cows with Hereford Limousin bull calf at foot.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 237ppk for a Charolais 594kg at £1410.