Forward bullocks selling to £1960 for a 722kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart
Bullocks
Tempo producer 536kg Charolais at £1580; Letterbreen producer 520kg Charolais at £1430, 572kg Charolais at £1480, 552kg Charolais at £1510; Enniskillen producer 544kg Charolais at £1530, 498kg Charolais at £1530, 522kg Limousin at £1370; Sixmilecross producer 606kg Limousin at £1670, 622kg Charolais at £1680, 570kg Limousin at £1570, 722kg Limousin at £1960, 660kg Simmental at £1790; Culkey producer 602kg Charolais at £1550 and Enniskillen producer 538kg Limousin at £1630, 528kg Limousin at £1580, 522kg Charolais at £1620, 546kg Charolais at £1590.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a 377kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £620 to £1190 for a 370kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Lisbellaw producer 377kg Limousin steer at £1350; Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 387kg Charolais heifer at £1190; Newtownbutler producer 211kg Limousin bull at £770, 297kg Limousin bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 298kg Simmental steer at £1150, 360kg Charolais steer at £1280; Trillick producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 412kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Enniskillen producer 390kg Limousin bull at £1270, 405kg Charolais heifer at £110; Lisbellaw producer 433kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 355kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 506kg Limousin steer at £1360, 332kg Limousin heifer at £910; Coa producer 352kg Limousin bull at £1140, 375kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1000, 317kg Limousin heifer at £950; Ballinamallard producer 395kg Limousin bull at £1190; Garrison producer 212kg Charolais heifer at £700, 256kg Charolais bull at £750, 230kg Charolais bull at £740, 270kg Charolais heifer at £880, 279kg Charolais bull at £910, 288kg Charolais bull at £930; Kinawley producer 250kg Limousin bull at £790, 274kg Limousin bull at £860, 293kg Limousin bull at £840
Belleek producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1120, 319kg Limousin bull at £890 and Lisbellaw producer 372kg Charolais steer at £1290, 360kg Charolais steer at £1280, 298kg Simmental steer at £1150.
Calves
Enniskillen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, October born Friesian bull at £75, October born Belgian Blue bull at £385, October born Hereford at £375; Springfield producer October born Hereford bull at £375, November born Hereford heifer at £260; Letterbreen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £275; Springfield producer October born November heifer at £260, October born Hereford bull at £375; Tempo producer November born Belgian Blue heifer at £205 and Derrylin producer October born Belgian Blue bull at £250.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to at £1960 paid for a Limousin cows with Hereford Limousin bull calf at foot.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 237ppk for a Charolais 594kg at £1410.
Derrylin producer 594kg Charolais at £1410; Irvinestown producer 708kg Belgian Blue at £1350; Trillick producer Charolais 596kg at £1240 and Derrylin producer Limousin 522kg at £1210.