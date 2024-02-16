Forward bullocks selling to £2080 per head for a 726kg Limousin at Enniskillen
Forward bullocks sold to £2080 per head for a 726kg Limousin and up to 326pk for a 520kg Charolais at £1700.
Lighter weights to 354ppk for a 412kg Charolais at £1460.
Bullocks
Ederney producer 462kg Limousin at £1390, 472kg Limousin at £1400, 486kg Limousin at £1400; Irvinestown producer 386kg Shorthorn at £1160, 482kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1230, 452kg Shorthorn at £1290; Dungannon producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590; Aughnacloy producer 598kg Simmental at £1710, 624kg Charolais at £1760, 550kg Charolais at £1680, 536kg Charolais at £1570, 534kg Charolais at £1590, 532kg Charolais at £1600, 576kg Limousin at £1710,524kg Charolais at £1550; Lisnaskea producer 678kg Limousin at £1760, 438kg Limousin at £1270; Coa producer 412kg Charolais at £1250; Clogher producer 556kg Charolais at £1590, 498kg Charolais at £1570, 412kg Charolais at £1460; Roscor producer 506kg Limousin at £1330, 414kg Charolais at £1270; Enniskillen producer 454kg Limousin bull at £1440, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 540kg Limousin at £1660; Letterbreen producer 456kg Limousin at £1490, 442kg Limousin at £1370, 532kg Charolais at £1500
Ballinamallard producer 538kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360; Kesh producer 566kg Charolais at £1740, 538kg Mat £1660, 530kg Charolais at £1670538kg Charolais at £1670, 546kg Charolais at £1670; Derrylin producer 396kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 400kg Charolais at £1250, 420lg SS at £1260; Fivemiletown producer 418kg Limousin at £1250, 508kgLimousin at £1560, 462 Aberdeen Angus at £1250; Fivemiletown producer 418kg Limousin at £1250418kg Limousin at £1250, 508kg Limousin at £1260, 462kg Limousin at £1400; Tempo producer 632kg Shorthorn at £550, 548kg Shorthorn at £1240, 632kg 548kg Charolais at £1240, 566kg Shorthorn at £1690; Roscor producer 630kg Charolais at £1860, 636kg Charolais 1770, 596kg Charolais at £1650, 660kg Charolais at £1720; Springfield producer 740kg Charolais 2000, 506kg Charolais at £1600, 570kg Charolais at £1680, 586kg Charolais at £1630 and Clabby producer 576kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1750, 618kg Belgian Blue at £1690.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1410 paid for a 395kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1400 for a 435kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Garrison producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1300, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 358kg Charolais steer at £1130; Ederney producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1420, 378kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 364kg Charolais steer at £1130; Belleek producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1210, 430kg Limousin steer at £1200, 395kg Charolais steer at £1260, 290kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Garrison producer 366kg Charolais steer at £1250, 337kg Charolais steer at £1130 415kg Limousin steer at £1190; Lisbellaw producer 267kg Limousin heifer at £840, 212kg Limousin heifer at £650, 234kg Limousin heifer at £700, 310kg Limousin heifer at £850; Garrison producer 435kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 326kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 357kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 319kg Charolais bull at £1170, 246kg Charolais heifer at £890kg Charolais steer at £950, 254kg Charolais steer at £930, 331kg Charolais steer at £1140, 276kg Charolais steer at £1050; Kesh producer 237kg Charolais steer at £840, 260kg Charolais steer at £950, 254kg Charolais steer at £930, 331kg Charolais steer at £1140, 276kg Charolais steer at £1050; Belleek producer 342kg Charolais steer at £1340, 289kg Charolais steer at £1140, 296kg Charolais steer at £1090; Kinawley producer 341kg Charolais steer at £1120, 313kg Charolais heifer at £900, 276kg Charolais heifer at £890, 327kg Charolais steer at £1100; Enniskillen producer 414kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 295kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 426kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 369kg Limousin heifer at £1110; Kesh producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 500kg Charolais steer at £1570; Irvinestown producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1080, 330kg Charolais heifer at £950, 325kg Limousin heifer at £1060; Belleek producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £980, 300kg Charolais heifer at £960, 369kg Charolais bull at £1220, 295kg Charolais bull at £1090; Tempo producer 342kg Charolais bull at £1190, 354kg Belgian Blue bull at £1140 and Castlederg producer 361kg Limousin bull at £1110,493kg Belgian Blue bull at £1450, 449kg Limousin bull at £1160.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to £570 for a Charolais and £350 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Simmental heifer at £285, Hereford heifer at £300; Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £430, Belgian Blue heifer at £305; Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £510; Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £270, Limousin bull at £285, Limousin bull at £334 and Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £380.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £2600 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.
Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2600, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2220, Charolais cow with Limousin bull at £2100, in-calf Limousin cow at £1860; Enniskillen producer Shorthorn cow with Saler bull at £1800, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1920 and Tempo producer Hereford cow with Limousin heifer at £2040.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 360ppk paid for a 556kg Limousin at £2000 and to a top of at £2160.
Medium weights to 330ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1550.
Light weights sold to 337ppk paid for a 356kg Charolais at £1200.
Derrylin producer Charolais 740kg at £2160, 534kg Charolais at £1660, Charolais 440kg at £1380; Enniskillen producer Limousin 556kg at £2000; Magheraveely producer Charolais 650kg at £1890, Charolais 614kg at £1830; Fivemiletown Charolais 556kg at £1680, Charolais 530kg at £1500; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 520kg at £1570; Ballinamallard producer Limousin 474kg at £1550, Charolais 470kg at £1520, Limousin 470kg at £1470; Coa producer Charolais 480kg at £1500, Charolais 460kg at £1470, Charolais 440kg at £1360; Garrison producer Charolais 458kg at £1450, Charolais 480kg at £1440, Charolais 436kg at £1390 and Clogher producer Charolais 456kg at £1390, Charolais 460kg at £1380 and Belleek producer Charolais 420kg at £1310, Charolais 410kg at £1210.