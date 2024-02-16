Forward bullocks selling to £2080 per head for a 726kg Limousin at Enniskillen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forward bullocks sold to £2080 per head for a 726kg Limousin and up to 326pk for a 520kg Charolais at £1700.

Lighter weights to 354ppk for a 412kg Charolais at £1460.

Bullocks

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Ederney producer 462kg Limousin at £1390, 472kg Limousin at £1400, 486kg Limousin at £1400; Irvinestown producer 386kg Shorthorn at £1160, 482kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1230, 452kg Shorthorn at £1290; Dungannon producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590; Aughnacloy producer 598kg Simmental at £1710, 624kg Charolais at £1760, 550kg Charolais at £1680, 536kg Charolais at £1570, 534kg Charolais at £1590, 532kg Charolais at £1600, 576kg Limousin at £1710,524kg Charolais at £1550; Lisnaskea producer 678kg Limousin at £1760, 438kg Limousin at £1270; Coa producer 412kg Charolais at £1250; Clogher producer 556kg Charolais at £1590, 498kg Charolais at £1570, 412kg Charolais at £1460; Roscor producer 506kg Limousin at £1330, 414kg Charolais at £1270; Enniskillen producer 454kg Limousin bull at £1440, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 540kg Limousin at £1660; Letterbreen producer 456kg Limousin at £1490, 442kg Limousin at £1370, 532kg Charolais at £1500

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballinamallard producer 538kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360; Kesh producer 566kg Charolais at £1740, 538kg Mat £1660, 530kg Charolais at £1670538kg Charolais at £1670, 546kg Charolais at £1670; Derrylin producer 396kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 400kg Charolais at £1250, 420lg SS at £1260; Fivemiletown producer 418kg Limousin at £1250, 508kgLimousin at £1560, 462 Aberdeen Angus at £1250; Fivemiletown producer 418kg Limousin at £1250418kg Limousin at £1250, 508kg Limousin at £1260, 462kg Limousin at £1400; Tempo producer 632kg Shorthorn at £550, 548kg Shorthorn at £1240, 632kg 548kg Charolais at £1240, 566kg Shorthorn at £1690; Roscor producer 630kg Charolais at £1860, 636kg Charolais 1770, 596kg Charolais at £1650, 660kg Charolais at £1720; Springfield producer 740kg Charolais 2000, 506kg Charolais at £1600, 570kg Charolais at £1680, 586kg Charolais at £1630 and Clabby producer 576kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1750, 618kg Belgian Blue at £1690.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £800 to £1410 paid for a 395kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1400 for a 435kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1300, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 358kg Charolais steer at £1130; Ederney producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1420, 378kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 364kg Charolais steer at £1130; Belleek producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1210, 430kg Limousin steer at £1200, 395kg Charolais steer at £1260, 290kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Garrison producer 366kg Charolais steer at £1250, 337kg Charolais steer at £1130 415kg Limousin steer at £1190; Lisbellaw producer 267kg Limousin heifer at £840, 212kg Limousin heifer at £650, 234kg Limousin heifer at £700, 310kg Limousin heifer at £850; Garrison producer 435kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 326kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 357kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 319kg Charolais bull at £1170, 246kg Charolais heifer at £890kg Charolais steer at £950, 254kg Charolais steer at £930, 331kg Charolais steer at £1140, 276kg Charolais steer at £1050; Kesh producer 237kg Charolais steer at £840, 260kg Charolais steer at £950, 254kg Charolais steer at £930, 331kg Charolais steer at £1140, 276kg Charolais steer at £1050; Belleek producer 342kg Charolais steer at £1340, 289kg Charolais steer at £1140, 296kg Charolais steer at £1090; Kinawley producer 341kg Charolais steer at £1120, 313kg Charolais heifer at £900, 276kg Charolais heifer at £890, 327kg Charolais steer at £1100; Enniskillen producer 414kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 295kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 426kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 369kg Limousin heifer at £1110; Kesh producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 500kg Charolais steer at £1570; Irvinestown producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1080, 330kg Charolais heifer at £950, 325kg Limousin heifer at £1060; Belleek producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £980, 300kg Charolais heifer at £960, 369kg Charolais bull at £1220, 295kg Charolais bull at £1090; Tempo producer 342kg Charolais bull at £1190, 354kg Belgian Blue bull at £1140 and Castlederg producer 361kg Limousin bull at £1110,493kg Belgian Blue bull at £1450, 449kg Limousin bull at £1160.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £570 for a Charolais and £350 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Simmental heifer at £285, Hereford heifer at £300; Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £430, Belgian Blue heifer at £305; Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £510; Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £270, Limousin bull at £285, Limousin bull at £334 and Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £380.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to £2600 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2600, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2220, Charolais cow with Limousin bull at £2100, in-calf Limousin cow at £1860; Enniskillen producer Shorthorn cow with Saler bull at £1800, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1920 and Tempo producer Hereford cow with Limousin heifer at £2040.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 360ppk paid for a 556kg Limousin at £2000 and to a top of at £2160.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medium weights to 330ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1550.

Light weights sold to 337ppk paid for a 356kg Charolais at £1200.