Four nights of folklore, fireworks and fun planned for Derry Halloween

DERRY is gearing up for some spellbinding spectacle, folklore, and family fun as the home of Halloween prepares to welcome tens of thousands of visitors from around the world for four nights of magic and mayhem.

From Tuesday-Friday, October 28-31, the streets will be taken over by a cast of mythical and mysterious characters bringing the Celtic festival of Samhain to life for Europe’s largest Halloween celebration.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and The Executive Office and, now in its 39th year, the city is already setting out its stall for next year’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Launching this year’s programme, Mayor Ruairi McHugh said: “Derry Halloween is a festival like no other. Each year our historic city is transformed through myth, magic, and community spirit and we welcome the world to share in our culture and lore, tracing Samhain right back to the home of Halloween. I invite everyone to come and experience the warmth of our welcome, the richness of our traditions, and the unforgettable atmosphere of this incredible festival.”

Tourism NI’s Head of Events Siobhan McGuigan joined the Mayor and a quartet of spooky spirits for the launch. “Tourism NI is pleased to support Derry Halloween, a standout celebration that continues to push creative boundaries and deliver unforgettable experiences,” she said.

“The festival’s imaginative programme, from eerie spectacles to family-friendly fun, plays a vital role in attracting global visitors and showcasing the city’s cultural vibrancy.

“Tourism NI supports events that demonstrate potential to grow international reach and enhance the visitor experience; and Derry Halloween positions the city and Northern Ireland as a must-visit destination at any time of year.”

The 2025 programme is packed with eerie surprises, family-friendly adventures, and world-class entertainment. This year follow the Awakening the Walled City Trail through six atmospheric zones from the terrifying Shipquay Shriek, to Walter the Skeleton’s dazzling Disco at the Diamond, to view haunting performances of The Morrígan’s Call and the chilling Banshee of Butcher Street.

Visit the Heart of Samhain in Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place (October 28-31, noon-9pm) where you can savour the Samhain Market, sample devilishly delicious snacks at the Legenderry Bites of Terror and enjoy live music on the Samhain Stage.

Treat your Little Horrors to a frightfully fun day out, hear how Freddie Lost His Fangs at St Columb’s Hall, before visiting the Trick or Treat Trail & Kids’ Disco at the Guildhall, and hands-on workshops such as Sour Potions at the Void and Creepy Creatures at The Guildhall. Find out more about where it all began by joining the Halloween Origins Tour, and explore the city’s past with the City Cemetery Tours, or test your bravery in the terrifying House of Horrors.

There is plenty of family fun this year with the Halloween Monster Funfair at Ebrington, some terrifying tunes from Uncle Doom and his Organ of Gloom, or soak up the atmosphere under the lunar light of Luke Jerram’s stunning Museum of the Moon installation in the Guildhall.

Enjoy some Ghostly Gigs on the After Dark Music Trail with plenty of entertainment at local venues, including Kíla at Sandinos (November 1) and Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill at the Guildhall (November 7).

The main programme peaks with the fabulous Halloween Carnival Parade and Fireworks Finale on Friday, October 31, as thousands of costumed revellers take to the streets before the skies above the River Foyle blaze in a breathtaking Fireworks Finale.

Looking ahead to the event, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The Derry Halloween 2025 programme showcases the very best of our local talent alongside world-class performers, with something to enchant all ages – from family-friendly adventures to spectacular large-scale performances.

“Over the decades this festival has become one of the biggest events in terms of cultural tourism and community pride, and we’re delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to share in the magic once again this year.”

For full details and tickets for selected events visit www.derryhalloween.com

Follow Derry Halloween on social media: #DerryHalloween2025 #HomeofHalloween