Four Star Pizza calls on NI public to nominate their 999 Heroes

Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes is calling on the Northern Ireland public to nominate members of the emergency services that they feel have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job.

FOUR Star Pizza is calling on the Northern Ireland public to nominate members of the emergency services that they feel have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘call to action’ comes on the back of the popular Irish-owned pizza chain’s sponsorship of the prestigious 999 Hero award at this year's Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, an annual awards ceremony that honours inspirational people from across Northern Ireland.

Last year’s award was won by the team at The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) North Coast, and now Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes is looking forward to crowning a new 999 Hero in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud, once again, to sponsor this year’s 999 Hero award and would urge everyone in Northern Ireland to show their support for our amazing emergency services by nominating an individual or group that they feel has gone that extra mile in carrying out their already vital work,” said Colin Hughes, who hails from Lurgan in County Armagh.

"While there can only be one winner of this very special award, we at Four Star Pizza see it as a salute to all those individuals and teams who, on a daily basis, selflessly serve our communities and show such bravery in the face of adversity to help save lives.

“As a company deeply rooted in local communities, with franchises in towns across Northern Ireland and the Republic, we offer our heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of all our customers and franchisees, for our emergency services’ extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice, and we are honoured to help celebrate their resilience and unwavering dedication,” added Hughes.

“They are the true embodiment of heroism and, as an honest company always striving to be better, their stories serve as beacons of hope and inspiration for us all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, we were delighted to present this award to the team at The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) North Coast, who were very worthy winners, and we can’t wait to crowning a new 999 Hero in 2025 – so please, get those nominations rolling in.”

Other award categories at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, include Unsung Hero, Charity Champion, Caring Spirit, Community Hero, Environmental Hero, Young Carer, Overcoming Adversity, Spirit of Health, Spirit of Education, Spirit of Youth and Spirit of Sport.

A star-studded line-up is expected to attend the ceremony which will be hosted by UTV’s Sarah Clarke and Cool FM’s Pete Snodden at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra on Friday, June 20.

Last year’s event was supported by a host of famous faces, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Linda Robson, Dame Kelly Holmes, Debbie McGee, Christopher Biggins, James Nesbitt, Dan Gordon, Frank Mitchell, Ian McElhinney, James Martin, Peter Cunnah (D-Ream), Tim McGarry and stars of the popular Blue Lights TV series, Joanne Crawford and Desmond Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to nominate a member of the emergency services for the 999 Hero Award, sponsored by Four Star Pizza, should send an email to [email protected], providing some information on the person(s) or group they are nominating and why they deserve to win.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday May 4.

Four Star Pizza opened its first Irish store in Dublin in 1986 and its first Northern Ireland store in Belfast in 1999, with locations including Belfast, Bangor, Dundonald, Carrickfergus, Drumahoe, Derry, Newtownabbey, Lisburn, Craigavon, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Wicklow, Donegal, Clare, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Waterford and Wexford. New stores are due to open soon in Armagh, Newry and Coleraine.