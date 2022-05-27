Four vehicles seized for use of red diesel during multi agency operation

Officers from Banbridge Neighbourhood Team, along with colleagues from HMRC, conducted a Multi Agency Vehicle Checkpoint Operation in the Dromore and Banbridge areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “You may have seen us conducting vehicle checkpoints in the area and we apologise for any delays to your journey.

“The objective of the operation was targeting vans and commercial vehicles in response to recent reports of cold calling in the community.

“We had a busy day with four vehicles seized for red diesel, one no driving licence, one no insurance and one arrest for criminal matters.”

The spokesperson said various vehicles were also searched by police and their colleagues from HMRC.

“If you ever see anything suspicious, or any persons cold calling in your area, please contact police on 101,” they ended.