France bans use of ‘meat terms’ on vegetarian alternatives

France has published a decree to stop vegetarian plant-based protein foods from describing themselves with terms traditionally used to describe meat products – with the exception of 'burger' - in a bid to counter increasingly popular meat alternatives. The ban will come into effect in October.

European Court of Justice rules that Protected Geographical Indicators also apply to EU exports

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) concluded on 14 July that protected foodstuffs produced in the EU, even if intended for export to third countries, have to follow the relevant geographical indications (GIs) protection legislation, ending a long-standing legal fight between Greece and Denmark over the use of labelling on feta cheese.

Greece’s white gold feta obtained protected designation of origin (PDO) in 2002, meaning that the name ‘feta’ cannot be used for any other cheese that is not produced in some specific areas of the country. However, some Danish producers kept selling their own feta outside the EU, capitalising on a loophole in the 2011 regulation on geographical indications which did not specify explicitly whether these rules apply to exports. The Commission opened an infringement procedure against Denmark, fearing that this could have set a precedent with the potential of undermining the EU’s entire GI system – which has an estimated sales value of almost €75 billion and represents 15.5 percent of the total EU agri-food exports.

Commission approves €20.2 million Czech scheme to support agricultural producers affected by the situation in Ukraine

Eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants.

In particular, the public support will consist in a reduction of the principal of operating loans granted to primary agricultural producers. The aid amounts to 50 percent of the unpaid amount of the loan, up to a maximum of approximately €10,000 (CZK 250,000).

The measure will be open to small and medium-sized companies active in the primary agricultural production sector affected by the price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by the current geopolitical crisis and the related sanctions.

€154 million Swedish scheme to support the livestock sector & greenhouse production approved by the Commission