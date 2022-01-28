Free training webinar will focus on rearing better heifers
Dairy farmers keen to rear herd replacements more efficiently are invited to a free educational webinar being run in conjunction with AHDB’s ‘Great British Calf Week’.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:00 pm
Organised by Volac, the practical 60-minute lunchtime session is scheduled for Thursday 3 February 2022 and will focus on the management input required to produce better heifers.
Speakers include Welsh dairy farmer and NFU Cymru Milk Board Chair, Abi Reader – who will share her farming experience and top practical tips for better calf rearing – plus Dr. Jessica Cooke and Samantha Sampson from Volac.
Dr Cooke will focus on feeding for efficient, sustainable growth through more effective calf nutrition, while Ms Sampson will discuss the importance of using sustainable ingredients in calf milk formulas.
To register for the free webinar visit: https://volac.webex.com/volac/j.php?RGID=r9d7e17f9c757649fafd75265325ae286