Free training webinar will focus on rearing better heifers

Organised by Volac, the practical 60-minute lunchtime session is scheduled for Thursday 3 February 2022 and will focus on the management input required to produce better heifers.

Speakers include Welsh dairy farmer and NFU Cymru Milk Board Chair, Abi Reader – who will share her farming experience and top practical tips for better calf rearing – plus Dr. Jessica Cooke and Samantha Sampson from Volac.

Dr Cooke will focus on feeding for efficient, sustainable growth through more effective calf nutrition, while Ms Sampson will discuss the importance of using sustainable ingredients in calf milk formulas.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...