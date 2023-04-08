Fresh fish has now become quite expensive but a little goes a long way

Like everything else, fresh fish has become quite expensive but a little goes a long way. Monkfish is robust, meaty fish that will stand up to strong flavours. Also known as Angler fish it’s not known for its good looks. Almost half the fish is taken up with its head containing a wide mouth and offset eyes. It also has a purplish black skin. When I started cooking the fishing boats coming into local harbours would have either thrown it back into the water or used it for bait. It’s unthinkable this used to happen. Take away the head and slimy skin and it belies translucent white flesh. It’s firm enough to grill on the barbecue and really suits being kissed by a bit of smoke. My first recipe is for monkfish kebabs – marinate them in a spice and lemon mixture for a couple of hours before placing on a hot grill or frying pan if the weather isn’t good. A lot of people are hesitant about cooking fish in the house because they think it smells. Fresh fish is odourless and only starts to whiff when it deteriorates. The kebabs here are paired with a couscous and chick pea salad.