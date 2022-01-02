Fresh investment to support veterinary professions facilities

The £491,206 funding will be used to support the second phase of work to support teaching and learning in veterinary medicine, veterinary nursing, veterinary physiotherapy and allied para-professions at Harper Adams.

Specifically, it will fund the purchase of equipment for animal handling and housing; large animal anatomy models and the refurbishment of the veterinary nursing building in order to accommodate increased student numbers.

Welcoming the news, Harper Adams University Vice Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding to extend the facilities we use in our veterinary nursing and veterinary physiotherapy education and research.

“Together with the recent launch of the Veterinary Education Centre and our partnership with Keele University to deliver the Harper Keele Vet School, we can offer access to leading edge facilities, infrastructure, and learning and research environments to ensure those graduating from Harper Adams have the skills and experience needed to be sector-leading animal health and wellbeing professionals.”

The Harper Adams Veterinary Education Centre opened to students in January 2021 and was officially opened last June by the University’s Chancellor Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

The Harper Adams Estates team was shortlisted for a Times Higher Award for its work to bring the centre to fruition.

In a letter to the University confirming the SPG bid’s success, Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, the Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, said: “Reforming the distribution of SPG capital funding has allowed better targeting of funding to improve and expand teaching and learning facilities that support our key priorities.

“This includes the provision of high-cost subjects that support the NHS and wider healthcare policy, high-cost STEM subjects, and subjects meeting specific labour market needs.

“We know businesses are facing skills shortages. We also know that the skills that businesses need will continue to evolve given the pace at which technology and industry is changing.

“As such, another key priority for this capital funding is to enhance graduate employability and address the skills needs of employers and industry, especially in supporting technical provision at Levels 4 and 5.