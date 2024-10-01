Fresh styling outside, new features within: the next generation New Holland T5 Dual Command tractor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The New Holland T5 Dual Command tractor range, which comprises five models from 80-117hp all powered by FPT F36 3.6-litre four-cylinder engines, has been given a new look and gained new features, with a series of updates designed to improve productivity and operator comfort.

The new T5 Dual Command tractor range is publicly displayed for the general audience at Sommet de l’ Élevage fair 2024 in France (October 1-4, 2024).

Upgraded capacity for increased productivity

The renewed T5 Dual Command comes with a broader rear tire offering and a choice of front axles – a standard unit for lighter work and narrow applications, or a new HD axle for tractors expected to perform heavy loader work and intensive field tasks.

In addition, a SuperSteer™ front axle option unique to New Holland features a 76° steering angle to further enhance manoeuvrability and productivity on tight headland turns, small fields and in farmyards.

The 2.35m wheelbase blends this manoeuvrability with stability.

Tractors fitted with the standard front axle benefit from a 20% increase in steering capacity under load for faster turns, while a more robust HD axle increases permissible gross vehicle weight to 7,000kg.

When fitted with 38in rear tires, T5 tractors combine high ground clearance of 480mm and low overall height below 2.67m, minimising crop damage risk and maximising building accessibility.

T5 Dual Command models also gain a rear lift capacity boost of 7% to 4,700kg, while a new 82 l/min hydraulic pump provides 30% more hydraulic flow, for fast implement headland engagement and quick loader cycle times.

More technology combined with more comfort

Transmission in the new T5 Dual Command models is the established Dual Command 24F/24R unit, with four speeds, three ranges and a two-speed powershift, plus electronic shuttle.

A new auto differential lock and auto 4wd engagement on T5 Dual Command models simplifies headland turns, while a new maintenance-free, quieter, and easy to engage wet disc front PTO delivers more comfort and versatility.

Externally, new T5 tractors feature fresh styling with new front and side grilles plus new decals matching those on other recently updated New Holland machines.

A new U-shaped exhaust ensures unimpeded forward vision, while upgraded work lights and headlights with an optional LED light package enhance vision and safety in-field and on-road, and there are new “signature” LED lights.

T5 Dual Command tractors benefit from mechanical Comfort Ride cab suspension, for a smoother ride in field and on road.

These models also feature a new digital instrument cluster with a revised design that makes information easier to read.

With demand increasing among utility tractor owners for the same standards of precision farming technology established in higher power models, new T5 Dual Command models can be equipped with telematics and a full suite of precision farming technologies, including auto-guidance, the IntelliView 12 touchscreen terminal and ISOBUS Class 2 implement connection.

Real-time data machine monitoring – including precise location and duty status – plus remote viewing of in-cab displays and visualisation of agronomic data layers can be managed for numerous machine ranges through the New Holland FieldOps platform available worldwide.

The first units of the new T5 Dual Command will be arriving at New Holland dealers in late 2024.