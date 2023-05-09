Friends Aoife and Erin dominate Hagans Crofts Jump Mix

The day started out with the Xpoles class and with two competitors achieving clear rounds, Rachel Stranney and Kyla Flanagan, although regardless of clear rounds everyone in this class received a rosette for all their efforts.

As the course rose to parallels for the 50cm class the competition really started to get underway. With a total of 11 competitors and eight clear rounds it was down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time. Vivienne Andrews and Sarahs Pebbles took the top spot with 29.4 seconds on the clock, second place was Rachel Stranney and her second mount of the day Snowey who completed the second half of the course in 30.56 seconds.

Aoife Davis and Kilshane Lady Arizona took the 60cm course by storm, with 22.78 seconds on the clock and a clear score board they galloped home with first place.

Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun

Hot on Aoife heels was Rosie Strain and Angel who took all the turns the course had to offer within the speed section, achieving 23.5 seconds on the clock and second place.

Erin Doherty and Consider it Dun were on top form in the 70cm class. The pair finished over the course of 12 fences clear, they took the turns within the speed section of the course and executed them perfectly to achieve 19.25 seconds on the clock. The pair were delighted to be bringing home the first place rosette. Cara Napier and Smidge jumped over the finish line with 21.47 seconds on the clock, to take home second place.

The largest class of the day was the 80cm class, with a total of eighteen competitors, horse and rider alike had to be on top of their game to get into the top six placings.

Just as it was thought the speed time of 19.25 seconds could not be beaten, Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun went and beat their own time.

Rachel Stranney, Barney

Clear once more and shaving off seconds from their time in the previous class the pair stormed home to first place in a superb time of 17.78 seconds. This has now set them in great steed for league placings.

It was a winning day for Aoife Davis, this time on her second mount of the day Old Town Starling.

The pair took the win in both the 90cm and 1m classes, they certainly gave it their all and a celebratory ice cream was definitely in order for winning all three classes throughout the day.

All in all everyone had a great day with Hagans Croft giving all their riders a free ice cream to celebrate the Coronation weekend.

Aoife Davis, Old Town Starling

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagan's Croft’s five week Jump Mix League.

Thank you to league sponsors Maid in the Country who are running some special offers on their rug washing services at present.

Jump Mix results Saturday 6th May 2023

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds: Rachel Stranney, Barney; Kyla Flanagan, Dinky Donut.

Kyla Flanagan, Dinky Donut

Class 2 - 50cm: 1) Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 2) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 3) Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle; 4) Violet Campbell, Jet; 5) Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris; 6) Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 3 - 60cm: 1) Aoife Davis, Kilshane Lady Arizona; 2) Rosie Strain, Angel; 3) Anna Poots, Maggie; 4) Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 5) Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle; 6) Cerys Owens, Ella.

Class 4 - 70cm: 1) Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun; 2) Cara Napier, Smidge; 3) Rosie Strain, Angel; 4) Maisie Anderson, Izzy; 5) Anna Poots, Maggie; 6) Marissa Flanagan, Shanbally Boy.

Class 5 - 80cm: 1) Erin Doherty, Consider It Dun; 2) Claire Smyth, Tilly; 3) Cara Napier, Smidge; 4) Ella McCrory, Bobby; 5) Cerys Owens, Rocky; 6) Lauren Dempsey, Chino.

Class 6 - 90cm: 1) Aoife Davis, Old Town Starling; 2) Claire Smyth, Tilly; 3) Sarah Kilpatrick, Snooki; 4) Ella McCrory, Bobby; 5) Lynne Tennis, Blackwood Quantum Rebel; 6) Katie Robinson, Ownie.

Class 7 - 1m: 1) Aoife Davis, Old Town Starling; 2) Kaiti McCann, Cookie.