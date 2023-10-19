Friesian bull sells to £2900 at Ballymena Mart dairy sale
Beef cows sold to 236p 770kg at £1817, Friesian cows to 197p 640kg at £1260, beef heifers to 278p 680kg at £1890, beef bullocks to 306p 720kg £2203, and to top per head of £2378 for 820kg Friesian bullocks of 231p 640kg at £1478.
Beef cows
C Fleck, Clough Charolais 770kg £1817 (236) A Carson, Cookstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 750kg £1755 (234) C Fleck, Limousin 710kg £1633 (230) M Kelly, Limousin 790kg £1738 (220) M and F Speers, Limousin 690kg £1504 (218) C Fleck, Charolais 740kg £1605 (217) R Robinson, Limousin 710kg £1540 (217) T Butler, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 730kg £1562 (214) and M Kelly, Limousin 800kg £1712 (214).
Friesian cows
L Galloway, 640kg £1260 (197) A Wilson, 840kg £1360 (162) J Graham, Glenwherry 560kg £896 (160) J Graham, 550kg £869 (158) J Currie, Larne 710kg £1029 (145) A Wilson, 690kg £1000 (145) JF Smith, 580kg £835 (144) WM Crawford 720kg £1029 (143) J Currie, Larne 660kg £937 (142) and H McNabney, Clough 610kg £854 (140).
Beef heifers
C Fleck, Clough Charolais 680kg £1890 (278) J and B McPeake, Limousin 310kg £1677 (275) B Arthurs, Charolais 710kg £1945 (274) LM O’Neill, Charolais 800kg £2184 (273) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 570kg £1556 (273) J and B McPeake, Charolais 730kg £1971 (270) PG and M McBride, Limousin 620kg £1674 (270) Limousin 600kg £1608 (268) and J and B McPeake, Charolais 690kg £1835 (266).
Beef bullocks
C Livingstone, Belgian Blue 720kg £2203 (306) J and B McPeake, Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) LM O’Neill, Charolais 820kg £2378 (290) N Patterson, Charolais 660kg £1900 (288) J and B McPeake, Charolais 680kg £1924 (283) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 620kg £1736 (280) S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Limousin 710kg £1988 (288) N Patterson, Limousin 630kg £1757 (279) and J Alexander, Charolais 750kg £2085 (278).
Top per kg
L M O’Neill, Charolais 820kg £2378, Charolais 840kg £2335, C Livingstone, Belgian Blue 720kg £2203, RA Lyness, Charolais 800kg £2192, C Livingstone, Charolais 810kg £2170, J Alexander, Charolais 790kg £2133, R A Lyness, Charolais 800kg £2096, C Livingstone, Charolais 770kg £2094, J Alexander, Charolais 770kg £2094 and J Alexander, Charolais 780kg £2082.
Friesian bullocks
WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 640kg £1478 (231) S Kelly, Kells 670kg £1433 (214) M Glass, 590kg £1250 (212) W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1365 (210) S Kelly, 660kg £1386 (210) A McCullough, 660kg £1248 (208) WJ and D Wallace, 600kg £1206 (201) N Scullion, 720kg £1440 (200) M Glass, 550kg £1083 (197) 610kg £1171 (192) and RD Humpreys, 520kg £993 (191).
Friday 13th October 2023: Dairy cows: A smaller entry through the dairy ring saw a Friesian bull sell to £2900 from TJ Morrison, Inch, calved heifers to £2250 presented by K Wilkinson, Cookstown
K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £2250, £2000, J Hunter, Crumlin Holstein £1850, £1800, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1800 x 2, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1780 and K Wilkinson, Cookstown Holstein £1750.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £2300 for a Saler and bull calf from W McBride, Crumlin.
W McBride, Crumlin Saler and bull calf £2300, S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn and bull calf £1900, Shorthorn and heifer calf £1900, A V Magill, Carnlough Simmental and heifer calf £1880, S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn and bull calf £1850, £1800 and R Booth, Ahoghill Simmental and bull calf £1780.
Calves
280 dropped calves sold to £600 for bull calves, £560 for heifer calves, Friesian bulls to £330, leading prices as follows:
Bulls
R Manson, Kells Aberdeen Angus £600, S McCrystal, Magherafelt Belgian Blue £590, £500 x 2, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £470, J M McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais £450, D Taylor, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £445 x 4, W Morrison, Armoy Hereford £435 x 2, A Wharry, Glenarm Limousin £415 x 2, R Watson, Ballymoney Limousin £410 and S McCrystal, Magherfelt Aberdeen Angus £410.
Heifers
G McConnell, Glenarm Limousin £560, A Wharry, Glenarm Limousin £520, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £490, W Morrison, Armoy Parthenais £480, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £455 x 2, W Morrison, Armoy Parthenais £455, A Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £440 x 2, W Morrison, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £440, S McCrystal, Magherfelt Aberdeen Angus £430 x 2, B Compton, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £420 x 3 and R Manson, Kells Limousin £420.
Friesian bulls
A Magee, Kilwaughter £330, R J Gage, Clough £325, P Kerr, Cullybackey £205, S Wharry, Glenarm £200 and A Magee, Kilwaughter £145 x 4.
Weanlings
An entry of 250 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1030 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1490 offered by Gareth Hayes, Ballymena.
Heifers sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1740 also presented by G Hayes.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £1010 (404), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 150kg £605 (403) x 2, E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 270kg £920 (340), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 280kg £950 (339), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 300kg £990 (330), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £730 (317), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Charolais 240kg £750 (312) and M T Diamond, Portglenone Limousin 220kg £660 (300).
301 to 350kg
S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £1000 (322), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 310kg £930 (300), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 310kg £900 (290), S McAlister, Ballintoy Limousin 330kg £930 (281), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 320kg £880 (275) 350kg £940 (268), R Andrews, Kells Saler 320kg £850 (265) x 2 and S McConnell, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 330kg £860 (260) x 3.
Over 351kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1390 (331), 450kg £1460 (324), 460kg £1490 (323), H Heron, Newtwonards Charolais 360kg £1150 (319), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 380kg £1210 (318), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1380 (313), S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 390kg £1200 (307), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1350 (306), H Heron, Newtownards Charolais 380kg £1160 (305), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1400 (304), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 420kg £1270 (302), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1540 (302), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 360kg £1080 (300) and G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £1410 (300).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 180kg £660 (366),R Booth, Ahoghill Simmental 230kg £760 (330), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £765 (318), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £860 (318), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £700 (318), 250kg £790 (316), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £740 (296) and R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 280kg £820 (292).
301 to 350kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1050 (300), 310kg £920 (296), S Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 340kg £990 (291), G Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 320kg £920 (287), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 310kg £875 (282), H McConnell, Ballysillan Limousin 350kg £970 (277), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £880 (266), D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 330kg £880 (266) and G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £930 (265).
Over 350kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1740 (378), 520kg £1760 (338), 480kg £1620 (337), 500kg £1680 (336), 470kg £1460 (310), 490kg £1480 (302), 440kg £1300 (295), 540kg £1580 (292), 500kg £1460 (292), 430kg £1240 (288), 440kg £1250 (284), 470kg £1320 (280), 450kg £1260 (280), 500kg £1400 (280), D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 360kg £1000 (277) and K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 420kg £1160 (276).
Saturday 14th October 2023: 170 suckled calves at the third calf sale in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 300kg at £1350 presented by W and G Hanna, Ballymoney.
Heifers sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 280kg at £1350 also from W and G Hanna.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 250kg £1150 (460), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1240 (459), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1350 (450), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1240 (427), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1100 (423), S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 280kg £1180 (421), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 260kg £1090 (419), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1090 (419), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £1250 (416), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1080 (415), S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 280kg £1150 (410), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £1180 (406), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1090 (403), D Robinson, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1130 (403) and R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £1200 (400).
301 to 350kg
S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1300 (419), 310kg £1260 (406), 320kg £1290 (403), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg £1240 (375), 330kg £1190 (360), B Gingles, Larne Charolais 320kg £1140 (356), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg £1220 (348), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1100 (343), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1180 (337), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1170 (334), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £1060 (321), A and L Douds, Clough Simmental 340kg £1070 (314), 320kg £990 (309) and S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 330kg £1020 (309).
Over 351kg
M Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1260 (323), B Paul, Maghera Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), B Gingles, Larne Simmental 370kg £1130 (305), B Paul, Maghera Limousin 410kg £1200 (292), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg £1060 (286), T J McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1110 (284), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 370kg £1050 (283), 370kg £1010 (273), Simmental 370kg £1000 (270).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
W and G Hanna, Limousin 280kg £1350 (482) Limousin 270kg £1270 (470) Limousin 290kg £1340 (462) Limousin 280kg £1280 (457) 300kg £1340 (446) Charolais 300kg £1150 (383) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 250kg £910 (364) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) S and O Quigg, Charolais 250kg £870 (348) Charolais 260kg £900 (346) Charolais 260kg £900 (346) H Hall, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) local farmer, Charolais 230kg £790 (343) S Taylor, Charolais 280kg £950 (339) and A Millar, Antrim 280kg £940 (335) Charolais 290kg £970 (334).
301kg to 500kg
A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1070 (345) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) H Hall, Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1010 (325) W and G Hanna, Charolais 340kg £1100 (323) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) S and O Quigg, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £1060 (321), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £990 (319), M Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1000 (312) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £980 (306) x 2.
Monday 16th October 2023: 2800 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included the Texel Harvest sale which topped at 1550 guineas for a ram lamb from E Bell, Eglington.
Breeding sheep to £214, ewe lambs to £126 and store lambs to £97.50.
Breeding sheep
Local farmer 7 Suffolk £214, 10 Mule £172, 6 Mule £172, local farmer 10 Suffolk £170, local farmer 12 Suffolk £162, J Thompson, Bushmills 4 Suffolk £158, local farmer 5 Mule £155, J McIlrath, Glarryford 5 Suffolk cross £152 and local farmer 10 Mule £150 x 2.
Ewe lambs
J Rea, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £126, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £122, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 Mule £118, R Dundee, Kells 3 Texel £111, R Frazer, Rathfriland 9 Cheviot £106, J Rea, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £100, J O’Kane, Carnlough 11 Mule £97, M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £97, P McDonnell, Cushendall 12 Mule £96, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 11 Mule £96, J O’Kane, Carnlough 14 Mule £94, M McDonnell, Glenravel 12 Mule £92, C Sterritt, Belfast 10 Texel £90 and M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £90.
Store lambs
T and B Gibson, Broughshane 35 Texel £97.50, Bushmills farmer 22 Texel £97, H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Beltex £96, W Stirling, Antrim 29 Texel £95.50, I Gibson, Broughshane 17 Crossbred £95, B and A McCammon, Maghermorne 25 Texel £92, W Stirling, Antrim 30 Texel £92, A Hunter, Broughshane 21 Texel £91, W McClure, Larne 10 Texel £91, H O’Neill, Glenarm 9 Beltex £91, local farmer 47 Crossbred £90.50, local farmer 6 Suffolk £90, W Hamill, Aughafatten 13 Texel £90 and W Stirling, Antrim 31 Suffolk £90, 29 Texel £90.
Tuesday 17th October 2023: An entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday met a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1190 over for an Aberdeen Angus 770kg at £1960 offered by Ivan McKay, Dervock.
Heifers sold to £1210 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1850 presented by the same seller.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 480kg £1410 (293) Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) Charolais 500kg £1290 (258) Limousin 440kg £1130 (256) Charolais 500kg £1280 (256) N Kane, Aghalee Limousin 370kg £940 (254) T McConnell, Limousin 480kg £1200 (250) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 450kg £1110 (246) N Kane, Limousin 450kg £1110 (246) J Hall, Larne Charolais 450kg £1100 (244) Charolais 340kg £830 (244) I McKay, Abondance 410kg £1000 (243) S Marshall, Limousin 400kg £970 (242) E and E Nelson, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £970 (242) I McKay, Abondance 500kg £1210 (242) and N Kane, Limousin 410kg £990 (241).
500kg and over
I McKay, Ballymoney Charolais 640kg £1850 (289) T McConnell, Charolais 530kg £1370 (258) Charolais 550kg £1390 (252) N Kane, Limousin 520kg £1270 (244) E and E Nelson, Limousin 520kg £1270 (244) N Kane, Limousin 550kg £1340 (243) Limousin 710kg £1700 (239) I McKay, Dervock Charolais 640kg £1400 (218) Charolais 520kg £1100 (211) and P Penny, 2 x Abondance 540kg £1135 (210) Abondance 530kg £1160 (184).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
D McCammon, Larne Limousin 360kg £1190 (330), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1550 (310), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1260 (300), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 470kg £1390 (295), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1290 (293), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 490kg £1430 (291), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1100 (289), 380kg £1090 (286), 420kg £1190 (283), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 470kg £1330 (283), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1010 (280) and J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1150 (280) x 2.
Over 500kg
A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 560kg £1680 (300), 590kg £1740 (294), 600kg £1720 (286), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1480 (284), Limousin 530kg £1470 (277), 510kg £1360 (266), F McKendry, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1350 (264), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 540kg £1400 (259), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 530kg £1370 (258), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 770kg £1960 (254), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 570kg £1450 (254), Bushmills farmer Shorthorn beef 520kg £1320 (253), 550kg £1390 (252), R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 570kg £1435 (251) and Bushmills farmer Shorthorn beef 510kg £1280 (251), 550kg £1380 (250).
Wednesday 18th October 2023: An entry of 2656 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.
Fat lambs sold to 514p for 30 Texels 24kg at £123.50 from Noel Collins, Aghadowey and to a top per head of £125.50 for 7 Texels 26.5kg offered by Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm.
Fat ewes sold to £168.
Fat lambs (2205)
Top per kg
N Collins, Aghadowey 30 Texel 24kg £123.50 (514) G Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 25kg £122 (508) R and M Kidd, 15 Texel 23.5kg £119 (506) R Hoey, Ballymena 2 Texel 17kg £86 (505) S Crawford, Gleno 20 Texel 20kg £100 (500) R McKeown, Templepatrick 10 Dorset 22kg £110 (500) local farmer, 12 Texel 23kg £114 (495) A McLoughlin, Carnlough 21 Texel 20kg £99 (495) G Rea, Glenwherry 14 Texel 19kg £94 (494) R Coleman, Glarryford 5 Texel 18kg £89 (494) I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £118.50 (493) G Irwin, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22.5kg £111 (493) W Frazer, Cullybackey 8 Eas 20kg £98.50 (492) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 29 Texel 23.5kg £115 (489) J McCollum, Carnlough 11 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) RJ McKay and Son 1 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) R Hoey, Ballymena 23 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) R Davison, Broughshane 20 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) F McKendry, Broughshane 18 Texel 24kg £117 (487) R Linton, 10 Charollais 24kg £117 (487) R Hoy, Doagh 8 Texel 19.5kg £95 (487) E McNeill, Glenarm 8 Texel 23kg £112 (487) I McNeice, Toome 16 Texel 23kg £112 (487) S Davison, Broughshane 23kg £112 (487) and L Kerr, Ballymena 10 Texel 22kg £107 (486).
Top per head
H Alexander, Glenarm 7 Texel 26.5kg £125.50, SJ Adams, Broughshane 1 Texel 31kg £124, N Collins, 30 Texel 24kg £123.50, G Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 24kg £122, P McKenna, 4 Texel 29.5kg £122, local farmer, 20 Mul 27.5kg £120.50, W.R Magee, Kilwaughter 36 Texel 26.5kg £120, R McNabney, Broughshane 2 Cro 30.5kg £120, S T Kennedy, Hillsborough 7 Texel 27.5kg £120, R and M Kidd, 15 Texel 23.5kg £119, I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £118.50, J Crawford, 7 Texel 25.5kg £118.50, A Millar, Antrim 11 Blu 26kg £118, F McKendry, Broughshane 18 Texel 24kg £117, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 21 Texel 24.5kg £117, R Linton, 10 Charollais 24kg £117, J Buick, Kells 12 Charollais 24.5kg £116, I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £116, J Kennedy, Gracehill 35 Charollais 24.5kg £116, J McFall, 8 Texel 24kg £116, R Orr, Cloughmills 13 Charollais 25.5kg £116, RW Saunderson, Glenwherry 17 Charollais 24.5kg £116, N McBurney, Moorefields 81 Texel 24.5kg £116 and A Millar, Antrim 22 Texel 24kg £116,
Fat ewes (451)
First quality
Suffolk - £110 - £168
Texel - £110 - £150
Crossbred - £75 - £105
Blackface - £50 - £72