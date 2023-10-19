Thursday 12th October: Another 450 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 236p 770kg at £1817, Friesian cows to 197p 640kg at £1260, beef heifers to 278p 680kg at £1890, beef bullocks to 306p 720kg £2203, and to top per head of £2378 for 820kg Friesian bullocks of 231p 640kg at £1478.

Beef cows

C Fleck, Clough Charolais 770kg £1817 (236) A Carson, Cookstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 750kg £1755 (234) C Fleck, Limousin 710kg £1633 (230) M Kelly, Limousin 790kg £1738 (220) M and F Speers, Limousin 690kg £1504 (218) C Fleck, Charolais 740kg £1605 (217) R Robinson, Limousin 710kg £1540 (217) T Butler, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 730kg £1562 (214) and M Kelly, Limousin 800kg £1712 (214).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

L Galloway, 640kg £1260 (197) A Wilson, 840kg £1360 (162) J Graham, Glenwherry 560kg £896 (160) J Graham, 550kg £869 (158) J Currie, Larne 710kg £1029 (145) A Wilson, 690kg £1000 (145) JF Smith, 580kg £835 (144) WM Crawford 720kg £1029 (143) J Currie, Larne 660kg £937 (142) and H McNabney, Clough 610kg £854 (140).

Beef heifers

C Fleck, Clough Charolais 680kg £1890 (278) J and B McPeake, Limousin 310kg £1677 (275) B Arthurs, Charolais 710kg £1945 (274) LM O’Neill, Charolais 800kg £2184 (273) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 570kg £1556 (273) J and B McPeake, Charolais 730kg £1971 (270) PG and M McBride, Limousin 620kg £1674 (270) Limousin 600kg £1608 (268) and J and B McPeake, Charolais 690kg £1835 (266).

Beef bullocks

C Livingstone, Belgian Blue 720kg £2203 (306) J and B McPeake, Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) LM O’Neill, Charolais 820kg £2378 (290) N Patterson, Charolais 660kg £1900 (288) J and B McPeake, Charolais 680kg £1924 (283) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 620kg £1736 (280) S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Limousin 710kg £1988 (288) N Patterson, Limousin 630kg £1757 (279) and J Alexander, Charolais 750kg £2085 (278).

Top per kg

L M O’Neill, Charolais 820kg £2378, Charolais 840kg £2335, C Livingstone, Belgian Blue 720kg £2203, RA Lyness, Charolais 800kg £2192, C Livingstone, Charolais 810kg £2170, J Alexander, Charolais 790kg £2133, R A Lyness, Charolais 800kg £2096, C Livingstone, Charolais 770kg £2094, J Alexander, Charolais 770kg £2094 and J Alexander, Charolais 780kg £2082.

Friesian bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 640kg £1478 (231) S Kelly, Kells 670kg £1433 (214) M Glass, 590kg £1250 (212) W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1365 (210) S Kelly, 660kg £1386 (210) A McCullough, 660kg £1248 (208) WJ and D Wallace, 600kg £1206 (201) N Scullion, 720kg £1440 (200) M Glass, 550kg £1083 (197) 610kg £1171 (192) and RD Humpreys, 520kg £993 (191).

Friday 13th October 2023: Dairy cows: A smaller entry through the dairy ring saw a Friesian bull sell to £2900 from TJ Morrison, Inch, calved heifers to £2250 presented by K Wilkinson, Cookstown

K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £2250, £2000, J Hunter, Crumlin Holstein £1850, £1800, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1800 x 2, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1780 and K Wilkinson, Cookstown Holstein £1750.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to £2300 for a Saler and bull calf from W McBride, Crumlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

W McBride, Crumlin Saler and bull calf £2300, S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn and bull calf £1900, Shorthorn and heifer calf £1900, A V Magill, Carnlough Simmental and heifer calf £1880, S Islay, Cookstown Shorthorn and bull calf £1850, £1800 and R Booth, Ahoghill Simmental and bull calf £1780.

Calves

280 dropped calves sold to £600 for bull calves, £560 for heifer calves, Friesian bulls to £330, leading prices as follows:

Bulls

R Manson, Kells Aberdeen Angus £600, S McCrystal, Magherafelt Belgian Blue £590, £500 x 2, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £470, J M McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais £450, D Taylor, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £445 x 4, W Morrison, Armoy Hereford £435 x 2, A Wharry, Glenarm Limousin £415 x 2, R Watson, Ballymoney Limousin £410 and S McCrystal, Magherfelt Aberdeen Angus £410.

Heifers

G McConnell, Glenarm Limousin £560, A Wharry, Glenarm Limousin £520, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £490, W Morrison, Armoy Parthenais £480, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £455 x 2, W Morrison, Armoy Parthenais £455, A Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £440 x 2, W Morrison, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £440, S McCrystal, Magherfelt Aberdeen Angus £430 x 2, B Compton, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £420 x 3 and R Manson, Kells Limousin £420.

Friesian bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Magee, Kilwaughter £330, R J Gage, Clough £325, P Kerr, Cullybackey £205, S Wharry, Glenarm £200 and A Magee, Kilwaughter £145 x 4.

Weanlings

An entry of 250 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1030 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1490 offered by Gareth Hayes, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1740 also presented by G Hayes.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £1010 (404), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 150kg £605 (403) x 2, E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 270kg £920 (340), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 280kg £950 (339), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 300kg £990 (330), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £730 (317), P J McQuillan, Glenravel Charolais 240kg £750 (312) and M T Diamond, Portglenone Limousin 220kg £660 (300).

301 to 350kg

S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £1000 (322), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 310kg £930 (300), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 310kg £900 (290), S McAlister, Ballintoy Limousin 330kg £930 (281), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 320kg £880 (275) 350kg £940 (268), R Andrews, Kells Saler 320kg £850 (265) x 2 and S McConnell, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 330kg £860 (260) x 3.

Over 351kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1390 (331), 450kg £1460 (324), 460kg £1490 (323), H Heron, Newtwonards Charolais 360kg £1150 (319), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 380kg £1210 (318), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1380 (313), S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 390kg £1200 (307), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1350 (306), H Heron, Newtownards Charolais 380kg £1160 (305), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1400 (304), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 420kg £1270 (302), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1540 (302), E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais 360kg £1080 (300) and G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £1410 (300).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 180kg £660 (366),R Booth, Ahoghill Simmental 230kg £760 (330), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £765 (318), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £860 (318), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £700 (318), 250kg £790 (316), S Heffron, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £740 (296) and R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 280kg £820 (292).

301 to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1050 (300), 310kg £920 (296), S Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 340kg £990 (291), G Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 320kg £920 (287), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 310kg £875 (282), H McConnell, Ballysillan Limousin 350kg £970 (277), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £880 (266), D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 330kg £880 (266) and G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £930 (265).

Over 350kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1740 (378), 520kg £1760 (338), 480kg £1620 (337), 500kg £1680 (336), 470kg £1460 (310), 490kg £1480 (302), 440kg £1300 (295), 540kg £1580 (292), 500kg £1460 (292), 430kg £1240 (288), 440kg £1250 (284), 470kg £1320 (280), 450kg £1260 (280), 500kg £1400 (280), D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 360kg £1000 (277) and K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 420kg £1160 (276).

Saturday 14th October 2023: 170 suckled calves at the third calf sale in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 300kg at £1350 presented by W and G Hanna, Ballymoney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 280kg at £1350 also from W and G Hanna.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 250kg £1150 (460), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1240 (459), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1350 (450), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1240 (427), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1100 (423), S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 280kg £1180 (421), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 260kg £1090 (419), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1090 (419), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £1250 (416), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1080 (415), S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 280kg £1150 (410), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £1180 (406), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1090 (403), D Robinson, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1130 (403) and R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £1200 (400).

301 to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1300 (419), 310kg £1260 (406), 320kg £1290 (403), M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg £1240 (375), 330kg £1190 (360), B Gingles, Larne Charolais 320kg £1140 (356), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg £1220 (348), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1100 (343), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1180 (337), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1170 (334), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £1060 (321), A and L Douds, Clough Simmental 340kg £1070 (314), 320kg £990 (309) and S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 330kg £1020 (309).

Over 351kg

M Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1260 (323), B Paul, Maghera Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), B Gingles, Larne Simmental 370kg £1130 (305), B Paul, Maghera Limousin 410kg £1200 (292), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg £1060 (286), T J McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1110 (284), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 370kg £1050 (283), 370kg £1010 (273), Simmental 370kg £1000 (270).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

W and G Hanna, Limousin 280kg £1350 (482) Limousin 270kg £1270 (470) Limousin 290kg £1340 (462) Limousin 280kg £1280 (457) 300kg £1340 (446) Charolais 300kg £1150 (383) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 250kg £910 (364) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) S and O Quigg, Charolais 250kg £870 (348) Charolais 260kg £900 (346) Charolais 260kg £900 (346) H Hall, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) local farmer, Charolais 230kg £790 (343) S Taylor, Charolais 280kg £950 (339) and A Millar, Antrim 280kg £940 (335) Charolais 290kg £970 (334).

301kg to 500kg

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1070 (345) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) H Hall, Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1010 (325) W and G Hanna, Charolais 340kg £1100 (323) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) S and O Quigg, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £1060 (321), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £990 (319), M Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1000 (312) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £980 (306) x 2.

Monday 16th October 2023: 2800 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included the Texel Harvest sale which topped at 1550 guineas for a ram lamb from E Bell, Eglington.

Breeding sheep to £214, ewe lambs to £126 and store lambs to £97.50.

Breeding sheep

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local farmer 7 Suffolk £214, 10 Mule £172, 6 Mule £172, local farmer 10 Suffolk £170, local farmer 12 Suffolk £162, J Thompson, Bushmills 4 Suffolk £158, local farmer 5 Mule £155, J McIlrath, Glarryford 5 Suffolk cross £152 and local farmer 10 Mule £150 x 2.

Ewe lambs

J Rea, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £126, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £122, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 Mule £118, R Dundee, Kells 3 Texel £111, R Frazer, Rathfriland 9 Cheviot £106, J Rea, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £100, J O’Kane, Carnlough 11 Mule £97, M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £97, P McDonnell, Cushendall 12 Mule £96, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 11 Mule £96, J O’Kane, Carnlough 14 Mule £94, M McDonnell, Glenravel 12 Mule £92, C Sterritt, Belfast 10 Texel £90 and M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £90.

Store lambs

T and B Gibson, Broughshane 35 Texel £97.50, Bushmills farmer 22 Texel £97, H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Beltex £96, W Stirling, Antrim 29 Texel £95.50, I Gibson, Broughshane 17 Crossbred £95, B and A McCammon, Maghermorne 25 Texel £92, W Stirling, Antrim 30 Texel £92, A Hunter, Broughshane 21 Texel £91, W McClure, Larne 10 Texel £91, H O’Neill, Glenarm 9 Beltex £91, local farmer 47 Crossbred £90.50, local farmer 6 Suffolk £90, W Hamill, Aughafatten 13 Texel £90 and W Stirling, Antrim 31 Suffolk £90, 29 Texel £90.

Tuesday 17th October 2023: An entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday met a great trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1190 over for an Aberdeen Angus 770kg at £1960 offered by Ivan McKay, Dervock.

Heifers sold to £1210 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1850 presented by the same seller.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 480kg £1410 (293) Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) Charolais 500kg £1290 (258) Limousin 440kg £1130 (256) Charolais 500kg £1280 (256) N Kane, Aghalee Limousin 370kg £940 (254) T McConnell, Limousin 480kg £1200 (250) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 450kg £1110 (246) N Kane, Limousin 450kg £1110 (246) J Hall, Larne Charolais 450kg £1100 (244) Charolais 340kg £830 (244) I McKay, Abondance 410kg £1000 (243) S Marshall, Limousin 400kg £970 (242) E and E Nelson, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £970 (242) I McKay, Abondance 500kg £1210 (242) and N Kane, Limousin 410kg £990 (241).

500kg and over

I McKay, Ballymoney Charolais 640kg £1850 (289) T McConnell, Charolais 530kg £1370 (258) Charolais 550kg £1390 (252) N Kane, Limousin 520kg £1270 (244) E and E Nelson, Limousin 520kg £1270 (244) N Kane, Limousin 550kg £1340 (243) Limousin 710kg £1700 (239) I McKay, Dervock Charolais 640kg £1400 (218) Charolais 520kg £1100 (211) and P Penny, 2 x Abondance 540kg £1135 (210) Abondance 530kg £1160 (184).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

D McCammon, Larne Limousin 360kg £1190 (330), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1550 (310), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1260 (300), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 470kg £1390 (295), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1290 (293), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 490kg £1430 (291), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1160 (290), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1100 (289), 380kg £1090 (286), 420kg £1190 (283), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 470kg £1330 (283), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1010 (280) and J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1150 (280) x 2.

Over 500kg

A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 560kg £1680 (300), 590kg £1740 (294), 600kg £1720 (286), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1480 (284), Limousin 530kg £1470 (277), 510kg £1360 (266), F McKendry, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1350 (264), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 540kg £1400 (259), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 530kg £1370 (258), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 770kg £1960 (254), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 570kg £1450 (254), Bushmills farmer Shorthorn beef 520kg £1320 (253), 550kg £1390 (252), R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 570kg £1435 (251) and Bushmills farmer Shorthorn beef 510kg £1280 (251), 550kg £1380 (250).

Wednesday 18th October 2023: An entry of 2656 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 514p for 30 Texels 24kg at £123.50 from Noel Collins, Aghadowey and to a top per head of £125.50 for 7 Texels 26.5kg offered by Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £168.

Fat lambs (2205)

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

N Collins, Aghadowey 30 Texel 24kg £123.50 (514) G Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 25kg £122 (508) R and M Kidd, 15 Texel 23.5kg £119 (506) R Hoey, Ballymena 2 Texel 17kg £86 (505) S Crawford, Gleno 20 Texel 20kg £100 (500) R McKeown, Templepatrick 10 Dorset 22kg £110 (500) local farmer, 12 Texel 23kg £114 (495) A McLoughlin, Carnlough 21 Texel 20kg £99 (495) G Rea, Glenwherry 14 Texel 19kg £94 (494) R Coleman, Glarryford 5 Texel 18kg £89 (494) I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £118.50 (493) G Irwin, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22.5kg £111 (493) W Frazer, Cullybackey 8 Eas 20kg £98.50 (492) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 29 Texel 23.5kg £115 (489) J McCollum, Carnlough 11 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) RJ McKay and Son 1 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) R Hoey, Ballymena 23 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) R Davison, Broughshane 20 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) F McKendry, Broughshane 18 Texel 24kg £117 (487) R Linton, 10 Charollais 24kg £117 (487) R Hoy, Doagh 8 Texel 19.5kg £95 (487) E McNeill, Glenarm 8 Texel 23kg £112 (487) I McNeice, Toome 16 Texel 23kg £112 (487) S Davison, Broughshane 23kg £112 (487) and L Kerr, Ballymena 10 Texel 22kg £107 (486).

Top per head

H Alexander, Glenarm 7 Texel 26.5kg £125.50, SJ Adams, Broughshane 1 Texel 31kg £124, N Collins, 30 Texel 24kg £123.50, G Martin, Broughshane 17 Texel 24kg £122, P McKenna, 4 Texel 29.5kg £122, local farmer, 20 Mul 27.5kg £120.50, W.R Magee, Kilwaughter 36 Texel 26.5kg £120, R McNabney, Broughshane 2 Cro 30.5kg £120, S T Kennedy, Hillsborough 7 Texel 27.5kg £120, R and M Kidd, 15 Texel 23.5kg £119, I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £118.50, J Crawford, 7 Texel 25.5kg £118.50, A Millar, Antrim 11 Blu 26kg £118, F McKendry, Broughshane 18 Texel 24kg £117, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 21 Texel 24.5kg £117, R Linton, 10 Charollais 24kg £117, J Buick, Kells 12 Charollais 24.5kg £116, I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 24kg £116, J Kennedy, Gracehill 35 Charollais 24.5kg £116, J McFall, 8 Texel 24kg £116, R Orr, Cloughmills 13 Charollais 25.5kg £116, RW Saunderson, Glenwherry 17 Charollais 24.5kg £116, N McBurney, Moorefields 81 Texel 24.5kg £116 and A Millar, Antrim 22 Texel 24kg £116,

Fat ewes (451)

First quality

Suffolk - £110 - £168

Texel - £110 - £150

Crossbred - £75 - £105