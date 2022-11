The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old. topped to £410 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1040 for a 398k Limousin from Lisburn farmer.

Fat cows topped £1180 for 758k Aberdeen Angus.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1380 for 584k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1460 for 664k Friesian.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £410, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £390, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh at £380, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £350, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £335, Dromara farmer Hereford at £280, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh at £260, Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £250, Aberdeen Angus at £240 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £230.

Heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £280, Hereford at £270, Greencastle farmer Belgian Blue at £270, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £255, Dromara farmer Hereford at £220, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £180, Greencastle farmer Belgian Blue at £160 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £150.

Weanling male calves

Mayobridge farmer Limousin 238k at £720 (303), Limousin 262k at £760 (291), Lisburn farmer Limousin 322k at £930 (289), Limousin 398k at £1040 (262), Lisburn farmer Limousin 398k at £1040, Limousin 322k at £930, Limousin 344k at £890, Corbet farmer Hereford 338k at £810, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 262k at £760, Limousin 238k at £720, Lisburn farmer Limousin 284k at £660, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 290k at £650 and Annaclone farmer Limousin 284k at £650, Limousin 284k at £650.

Weanling heifer calves

Mayobridge farmer Limousin 230k at £630 (274), Limousin 240k at £630 (263), Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 266k at £660 (248), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 222k at £550 (248), Corbet farmer Charolais 386k at £870, Hereford 404k at £770, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £700, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 266k at £660, Corbet farmer Charolais 272k at £640, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 230k at £630, Limousin 240k at £630 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 302k at £610, Aberdeen Angus 270k at £610, Aberdeen Angus 282k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Moneyslane farmer Aberdeen Angus 758k at £1180, Aberdeen Angus 662k at £1100, Scarva farmer Belgian Blue 688k at £1080, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 690k at £1080, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 684k at £940 and Banbridge farmer Holstein 678k at £790, Holstein 668k at £630.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £1140 (246), Aberdeen Angus 460k at £1100 (240), Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 452k at £1070 (237), Downpatrick farmer Limousin 584k at £1380, Limousin 556k at £1220, Limousin 568k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £1140, Limousin 460k at £1100, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 460k at £1080, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 452k at £1070, Charolais 458k at £1030 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1000, Aberdeen Angus 468k at £1000.

Bullocks

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 582k at £1430 (246), Katesbridge farmer Simmental 468k at £1090 (233), Downpatrick farmer Charolais 480k at £1100 (230), Downpatrick farmer Belted Galloway 594k at £1360 (229), Rathfriland farmer Friesian 664k at £1460, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 582k at £1430, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 670k at £1410, Downpatrick farmer Belted Galloway 594k at £1360, Rathfriland farmer Nored 630k at £1320, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 488k at £1110, Clough farmer Charolais 480k at £1100, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 468k at £1090, Portadown farmer Montbeliarde 584k at £1030 and Downpatrick farmer Limousin 458k at £1020.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballinaskeagh farmer topped the sale at £5.41 a kilo for 17kg at £92,

Fat ewes topped at £226 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £142.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 28.1k at £128, Dromara farmer 30k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 31kg at £127, Newry farmer 26k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 29.5k at £126.50, Loughbrickland farmer 28kg at £126, Poyntzpass farmer 26k at £125 and Rathfriland farmer 26.3k at £124.50.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £226, Castlewellan farmer at £226, Ballynahinch farmer at £142, Dromara farmer at £128, Banbridge farmer at £119, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £118, Portaferry farmer at £108, Hilltown farmer at £107, Hilltown farmer £104 and Castlewellan farmer at £103

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £154 and Loughbrickland farmer at £116.