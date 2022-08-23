Friesian cows selling to £1545at Markethill
An entry of 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd August maintained a very firm trade with good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £234 for 630k at £1485 from a Katesbridge followed by £216 for 620k at £1355 from a Keady farmer.
Fleshed Friesian cows from £145 to £170 for 790k at £1545 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £162 for 780k at £1275 from an Armagh producer.
Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Katesbridge farmer 636k £1485 £234.00; Keady farmer 628k £1355 £216.00; Moy farmer 646k £1325 £205.00; Newry farmer 640k £1285 £201.00; Dromara farmer 698k £1355 £194.00; Keady farmer 792k £1525 £193.00 and Loughgall farmer 700k £1335 £191.
Friesian cull cows
Loughgall farmer 790k £1345 £170.00; Armagh farmer 788k £1275 £162.00; Kilkeel farmer 668k £1065 £159.00; Kilkeel farmer 688k £1055 £153.00; Markethill farmer 638k £945 £148.00; Aughnacloy farmer 614k £905 £147.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1095 £147.00 and Kilkeel farmer 528k £1105 £145.
Calves
140 calves. Bull calves under six weeks sold to a top of £460 for a three week old Charolais followed by £430 for a three week old Limousin.
Main demand from £250 to £380.
Heifer calves reached £440 for a three week old Charolais.
All good quality heifers from £200 to £325 for a four week old Belgian Blue.
Bull calves
Charolais £460; Limousin £430; Charolais £380; Charolais £370; Aberdeen Angus £355; Limousin £335; Aberdeen Angus £315 and Aberdeen Angus £310.
Heifer calves
Charolais £440; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £325; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £280; Belgian Blue £260 and Aberdeen Angus £210.