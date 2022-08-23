Friesian cows selling to £1545at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows from £145 to £170 for 790k at £1545 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £162 for 780k at £1275 from an Armagh producer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Katesbridge farmer 636k £1485 £234.00; Keady farmer 628k £1355 £216.00; Moy farmer 646k £1325 £205.00; Newry farmer 640k £1285 £201.00; Dromara farmer 698k £1355 £194.00; Keady farmer 792k £1525 £193.00 and Loughgall farmer 700k £1335 £191.

Friesian cull cows

Loughgall farmer 790k £1345 £170.00; Armagh farmer 788k £1275 £162.00; Kilkeel farmer 668k £1065 £159.00; Kilkeel farmer 688k £1055 £153.00; Markethill farmer 638k £945 £148.00; Aughnacloy farmer 614k £905 £147.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1095 £147.00 and Kilkeel farmer 528k £1105 £145.

Calves

140 calves. Bull calves under six weeks sold to a top of £460 for a three week old Charolais followed by £430 for a three week old Limousin.

Main demand from £250 to £380.

Heifer calves reached £440 for a three week old Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £325 for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Charolais £460; Limousin £430; Charolais £380; Charolais £370; Aberdeen Angus £355; Limousin £335; Aberdeen Angus £315 and Aberdeen Angus £310.

Heifer calves