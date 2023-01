The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £430 for Simmental bull calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1050 for a 462k Aberdeen Angus from Banbridge farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1680 for 882k, Friesian.

Cows and calves topped £1670.

Heifers topped at £1390 for 676k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1300 for 600k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Simmental at £430, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Ballyward farmer Simmental at £345, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £330, Newry farmer Simmental at £310, Simmental at £305, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305 and Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300.

Heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Charolais at £430, Charolais at £430, Charolais at £430, Mayobridge farmer Hereford at £310, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £300, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £270, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £260, Aberdeen Angus at £260, Glenanne farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250.

Weanling male calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 222k at £700 (316), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 280k at £840 (300), Ballyward farmer Limousin 288k at £840 (292), Limousin 288k at £840 (292), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1050, Aberdeen Angus 426k at £1010, Ballyward farmer Limousin 354k at £1000, Mayobridge farmer Wagyu 400k at £990, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 386k at £950, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £940, Crossmaglen farmer Charolais 328k at £920 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £900, Belgian Blue 392k at £890, Aberdeen Angus 376k at £880.

Weanling heifer calves

Crossmaglen farmer Aberdeen Angus 228k at £605 (266), Limousin 218k at £575 (264), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 392k at £1010 (258), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 392k at £1010, Aberdeen Angus 422k at £990, Belgian Blue 330k at £790, Belgian Blue 328k at £760, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 298k at £700, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 274k at £700, Limousin 286k at £680, Limousin 308k at £670, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 408k at £650 and Crossmaglen farmer Aberdeen Angus 332k at £605.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Friesian 882k at £1680, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus 794k at £1630, Dromara farmer Friesian 832k at £1450, Friesian 784k at £1360, Annalong farmer Friesian 670k at £1080, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 640k at £1060 and Annalong farmer Friesian 538k at £650.

Suckler cows

Newcastle farmer Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1670.

Store heifers

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 676k at £1390, Ballyward farmer Hereford 620k at £1380, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 532k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 530k at £1290, Limousin 556k at £1290, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £1260, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 454k at £1250, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 536k at £1240 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 538k at £1190, Aberdeen Angus 492k at £1150.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 600k at £1300, Clough farmer Simmental 476k at £1140 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian 454k at £850, Friesian 454k at £850.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £4.90 a kilo for 24kg at £117.50.

Fat ewes topped at £144 for a Texel ewe from a Rathfriland farmer.

More ewes over the £100 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £130.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 28.2k at £120, Dromara farmer 27kg at £120, Kilkeel farmer 28k at £120, Rathfriland farmer 25.9kg at £120, Portaferry farmer 26.1k at £119.50, Ballynahinch farmer 26.4k at £118. Ballyward farmer 24k at £117.50, Bannbridge farmer 26k at £117, Katesbridge farmer 24.8k at £115.50 and Hilltown farmer 26k at £115.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £144, Castlewellan farmer at £140, Mayobridge farmer at £138, Ballyroney farmer at £136, Rathfriland farmer at £129, Annaclone farmer at £128, Ballyward farmer at £126, Annaclone farmer at £116, Ballyward farmer at £106 and Hilltown farmer at £100.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer at £90 and Rathfriland farmer at £70.