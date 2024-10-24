From Hillsborough Castle to the Tower of London - the Tower’s latest Beefeater swaps one castle for another

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northern Ireland man is trading the picturesque ground of Hillsborough Castle for medieval towers and battlements as he becomes the newest Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London.

Ryan Brown from Lisburn will join 34 other ‘Beefeaters’ who live and work at the tower, alongside their families.

Yeoman Warder Ryan Brown served in the Royal Irish Regiment for 10 years, before transferring to the Royal Regiment of Artillery for a further 12 years of service.

YW Brown undertook operational tours in Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Afghanistan during his years in the armed forces, and he has been married to his wife Lesley for 23 years, with whom he has two grown up children, Kyle and Genna.

Ryan Brown from Lisburn, in Northern Ireland, has traded the picturesque gardens of Hillsborough Castle for medieval towers and battlements as he becomes the newest Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London. (Pic: Freelance)

Uniquely, following his 22 years of service in the British Army, YW Ryan Brown became a Castle Host at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland which is cared for by Historic Royal Palaces – the independent charity which also manages the Tower of London.

There he conducted tours of the State Rooms and shared stories of the castle’s royal and political heritage, experience which YW Brown will be able to bring to his new role at the Tower.

The role of Yeoman Warder descends from the band of warders who guarded the Tower of London and its prisoners from the reign of William the Conqueror.

The Yeoman Warders as they exist today were officially created in 1485 by Henry VII as an extension of his personal protection, and to this day continue to hold a traditional ceremonial role as Extraordinary Members of The King’s Bodyguard.

Yeoman Warder Ryan Brown. (Pic: Freelance)

Today they help to bring the tower’s history alive for nearly three million visitors each year, leading their famous Yeoman Warder tours and sharing myths and legends from almost 1000 years of history.

Applicants for the role of Yeoman Warder of His Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, must have served at least 22 years in the armed forces, hold the Long Service and Good Conduct medal, and have reached the rank of Warrant Officer or equivalent, before being selected for interview and a rigorous selection process.

Commenting on his appointment, YW Brown said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be a member of the Yeoman Body and is there is so much more to the role than you can imagine.

“This is the fulfilment of a boyhood dream.”

Over the coming months, YW Ryan Brown will learn ‘the Story’ – the script of the famous Yeoman Warder Tour – before being allowed to lead his own tours of the Tower of London.

He will also take on the 21 separate duties conducted by the Yeoman Warders each day, including the ancient Ceremony of the Keys; the ceremonial locking up of the Tower which has taken place every single night for 700 years.