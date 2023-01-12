The John Deere 7530 and 2,000 gallon Conor slurry tank with trailing shoe were stolen late on Sunday night or early Monday morning from the Scartaglen/Currow area of County Kerry.

The thieves appeared to be travelling north, having been spotted in Athlone (County Westmeath), Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown, before being seen in Granard, a village in the north of County Longford, on Monday morning at around 9.15am.

They were then sighted in Ballinagh, County Cavan, and at 11.40am in Castleblayney, County Monaghan.

The tractor and slurry tanker, stolen in County Kerry earlier this week, have been located in South Armagh. Image: Facebook/Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon

The tractor is believed to have been driven along the journey, with no lorry involved in its movements.

It has since been located in the Keady area.

A PSNI spokesperson stated: “Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, in conjunction with the local community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, were able to locate a stolen tractor and trailer.

“A warrant was obtained and the tractor located in the Keady area with one person currently helping police with our enquiries.”