From the field to the air - Young farmer Hannah is on the radio!

Hannah Kirkpatrick, a member of Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club and a deputy president of the YFCU, made her on air debut on Downtown Radio back in December.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Hannah, who lives just outside Ballymoney, as she began training and learning the ‘presenting ropes’, while also establishing her line of clothing that raises awareness and funds for mental health in agriculture.

“Being able to get behind the mic and go live was amazing,” Hannah enthused.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah on air

During the Christmas period, Hannah also had the opportunity to present on sister station Cool FM.

Over the next few months, you will be able to catch Hannah on air every Sunday between 7pm and 10pm as she hosts ‘Sunday evenings with Hannah Kirkpatrick’.

Hannah’s clothing brand, Matter, has been going from strength to strength too.

She launched her range last September, with 10 per cent of the profits going to Rural Support to assist with the fantastic services they provide to farming families across Northern Ireland.

The variety on offer has rapidly expanded, as well as sweatshirts, Matter is now selling fleeces and cosy beanie hats!

Living through the Covid-19 pandemic, and witnessing first-hand the work being carried out by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, Hannah could see the need that exists to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in agriculture, particularly for men.

So, she set about creating Matter – clothing with a purpose.

The young farmer explained: “I wanted to raise awareness about the help that is available and, with people wearing the sweatshirts, it can start a conversation around it.”

You can read more about Matter here.