Fuel Prices: Cheapest and most expensive areas to fill up this week, plus latest average red diesel price

There, a litre of diesel will cost you an average of 177.4p at the pump, according to data released today by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

The cheapest place to fill up is Ballymena, where diesel prices are an average of 169.9p per litre.

Carrickfergus is the cheapest area if you are filling up your tank with petrol. There you will spend an average of 157.9p per litre.

However, it’s motorists in Downpatrick who can, again, expect to pay the highest average prices, with petrol there costing around 168p per litre.

Each week, the Consumer Council updates its ‘fuel price checker tool’, which enables drivers to compare fuel prices across Northern Ireland.

The ‘fuel price checker’ includes data from 27 areas across Northern Ireland, providing the highest and lowest prices for both diesel and petrol, as well as an average.

Last week, the price of diesel in Downpatrick was an average price of 165.4p per litre, while in Ballymena, the average price was 157.9p per litre.

The average petrol price in Carrickfergus last week was 151.9p per litre, while drivers in Downpatrick were paying 155.9p per litre on average.

Red diesel prices, meanwhile, appear to be dropping, with the average cost of a litre of red diesel in Northern Ireland today at 100.42p per litre, according to the website, Boiler Juice.

This time last week, the average price of a litre of red diesel in Northern Ireland was 130.71p per litre.

This is still a far cry from last month’s prices - the average cost of a litre in February was around 66p per litre.

Average prices for diesel in Northern Ireland:

Here are the average prices for diesel according to the latest data from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

Diesel:

Antrim - 175.9p

Armagh - 174.9p

Ballycastle - 176.9p

Ballyclare - 176.8p

Ballymena - 169.9p

Ballymoney - 176.9p

Banbridge - 174.4p

Bangor - 170.9p

Belfast - 174.2p

Carrickfergus - 170.9p

Coleraine - 174.5p

Cookstown - 175.2p

Craigavon - 173.9p

Downpatrick - 177.4p

Dungannon - 171.9p

Enniskillen - 176.3p

Limavady - 171.4p

Lisburn - 173.9p

Derry/Londonderry - 175.9p

Magherafelt - 177.2p

Newcastle - 172.9p

Newry - 173.9p

Newtownabbey - 172.9p

Newtownards - 172.8p

Omagh - 175.1p

Portadown - 173.8p

Strabane – 171.3p

Average prices for petrol in Northern Ireland:

Here are the average prices for petrol according to the latest data from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

Antrim - 165.2p

Armagh - 165.4p

Ballycastle - 160.9p

Ballyclare - 165.8p

Ballymena - 161.9p

Ballymoney - 166.9p

Banbridge - 160.4p

Bangor - 158.9p

Belfast - 163.2p

Carrickfergus - 157.9p

Coleraine - 164.2p

Cookstown - 164.5p

Craigavon - 160.9p

Downpatrick - 168p

Dungannon - 164.9p

Enniskillen - 165.3p

Limavady - 163.9p

Lisburn - 164.9p

Londonderry - 165.6p

Magherafelt - 167.2p

Newcastle - 164.9p

Newry - 159.9p

Newtownabbey - 158.9p

Newtownards - 160.2p

Omagh - 163.7p

Portadown - 162.8p

Strabane - 159.4p