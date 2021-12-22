‘Fuel thieves are targeting countryside’ farmers warned

Leading rural insurer, NFU Mutual, has compiled a handy security checklist to help keep your property safe this Christmas.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, explained: “Thieves steal whatever they can get their hands on and sell on for a profit – and high diesel and heating oil prices mean there is a growing black market for stolen fuel.

“Fuel thieves are scouring the countryside looking for farm fuel tanks, parked vehicles and even home heating oil tanks which they can empty and sell on the contents.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She continued: “It’s a crime which often leaves a trail of destruction, as thieves will smash valves and even drill into tanks leading to pollution, as any remaining fuel seeps into the ground.

“Our claims data shows that the average cost of a diesel theft claim was £2,120 last year.

“Long winter nights and the festive season, with many people’s work and domestic routines disrupted, provides opportunities for thieves to operate unseen – so we’re advising anyone with stored fuel to check security measures and keep a look out for suspicious activity,” Rebecca concluded.

As the insurer of three-quarters of the UK’s farmers, NFU Mutual has helped to fight rural crime by investing £430,000 in carefully targeted security initiatives this year.

This work includes sponsoring two trials of connected farms using LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) technology and sensors to detect threats and provide alerts and notifications when there is activity outside and fuel tank levels change.

NFU Mutual fuel tank security checklist:

Tank, contents and location

- Record the number, location, tank storage capacity and the date/times when tanks are filled and regularly check levels.

- Where possible locate the tank where it can be viewed from the house. Fuel tanks located away from buildings or dwellings are more vulnerable if they can’t be seen by occupants.

- Ideally tanks should be within an enclosed compound with secured access.

- Fit a fuel tank alarm to notify you of an attack on fuel tanks. Remote electronic fuel level gauges will set off an audible or monitored alarm if the fuel level in the tank suddenly drops or falls below a defined level.

Site security

- Keep field and farmyard gates closed and locked, and block exit points that aren’t used.

- Activate intruder alarm systems, which may have a local sounder or remotely monitored signalling.

- Install security lighting to illuminate any suspicious activity.

Vehicles and machinery

- Use locking fuel tank caps.

- Keep tractors and powered machinery locked up and out of sight from public roads and footpaths when not in use to prevent thieves draining their fuel tanks.

- Check your fuel gauge is not showing irregularities in fuel levels.