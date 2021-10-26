Full steam at Claragh Bridge

Under a cloudy sky on Saturday 16th October a threshing event took place at Claragh Bridge Vintage Club with the threshing unit being powered by a steam engine, provided by Eamon McAleenan Co Louth, who is a regular visitor to the annual show day, whilst the Jones baler was powered by Danny Flynn’s 6 cylinder restored Major on its first outing. The corn was grown and harvested by Danny Flynn, Dromara and friends with the remainder of the crop to be threshed at a later date.

Everyone enjoyed the old way of threshing and enjoyed a well earned break with refreshments provided by Rosemary Quinn, Rhonda McKeown and helpers before returning to complete the threshing just before the rain. All proceeds will be donated to Daisy Lodge in Newcastle.