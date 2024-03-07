Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account.

David Cusick, Armoy 38kg at £234, R and J McGill, Ballyvoy 35kg at £174, A Linnegan, Bushmills 28kg at £165, Felix Mullan, Portstewart 29kg at £164.50, A and C Bradley, Draperstown 27kg at £161, I McLean, Bushmills 26kg at £158, David McKeeman, Ballymoney 26kg at £156, Armoy producer 24kg at £155, B McKeown, Randalstown 26kg at £155, D Huey, Armoy 29kg at £155, Carnlough producer 27kg at £155, Harold Chambers, Bushmills 27kg at £154, A Coyles, Dervock 27kg at £154, SJ Glenn, Ballycastle 25kg at £154, H Chambers, Bushmills 30kg at £153, V and C Butler, Ballyvoy 27kg at £151, C Osborne, Ballycastle 25kg at £151, McConkey Farms, Cookstown 24kg at £150.50, Mark Morrison, Ballymoney 23kg at £150, Karl O'Mullan, Rasharkin 25kg at £150, Sam Carson, Ballymena 25kg at £150, John McAlister, Cushendall 25kg at £150, David Smyth, Bushmills 24kg at £149.50, PJ Dougan, Coleraine 22kg at £140, James McCouaig, Ballyvoy 23kg at £148.50, John Todd, Ballycastle 22kg at £137, Richard McVicker, Ballycasle 25kg at £145, A and C Bradley, Draperstown 30kg at £160, Karl O'Mullan, Rasharkin 23kg (Blackface) at £134 and Carnlough producer 27kg at £155.