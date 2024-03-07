Full yard for Armoy Mart sheep sale, fat hoggets selling to £234
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat ewes sold to a top price of £178.
Store lambs sold to £120.
Leading prices:
Fat hoggets
David Cusick, Armoy 38kg at £234, R and J McGill, Ballyvoy 35kg at £174, A Linnegan, Bushmills 28kg at £165, Felix Mullan, Portstewart 29kg at £164.50, A and C Bradley, Draperstown 27kg at £161, I McLean, Bushmills 26kg at £158, David McKeeman, Ballymoney 26kg at £156, Armoy producer 24kg at £155, B McKeown, Randalstown 26kg at £155, D Huey, Armoy 29kg at £155, Carnlough producer 27kg at £155, Harold Chambers, Bushmills 27kg at £154, A Coyles, Dervock 27kg at £154, SJ Glenn, Ballycastle 25kg at £154, H Chambers, Bushmills 30kg at £153, V and C Butler, Ballyvoy 27kg at £151, C Osborne, Ballycastle 25kg at £151, McConkey Farms, Cookstown 24kg at £150.50, Mark Morrison, Ballymoney 23kg at £150, Karl O'Mullan, Rasharkin 25kg at £150, Sam Carson, Ballymena 25kg at £150, John McAlister, Cushendall 25kg at £150, David Smyth, Bushmills 24kg at £149.50, PJ Dougan, Coleraine 22kg at £140, James McCouaig, Ballyvoy 23kg at £148.50, John Todd, Ballycastle 22kg at £137, Richard McVicker, Ballycasle 25kg at £145, A and C Bradley, Draperstown 30kg at £160, Karl O'Mullan, Rasharkin 23kg (Blackface) at £134 and Carnlough producer 27kg at £155.
Store lambs
S and S McKeegan, Cushendall 11 Blackface £120, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle Crossbred £116.50, D McAlister, Cushendall 16 Texel £108, Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle 40 Suffolk £97, Liam McGarry, Loughguile 17 Crossbred £104, G Bradley, Armoy 19 Texel £106.50, Richard McVicker, Ballycastle 9 Blackface £104 and Robert Magill, Larne 7 Blackface £95.50.
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alan Wylie, Bushmills Texel £178, Robert Wylie, Bushmills Texel £162, P McNeill, Cushendun Suffolk £160, Bushmills producer Suffolk £150, D Kelly, Ballycastle Suffolk £142, Austin Calwell, Ballymena Texel £140, Randall McDonnell, Ballyvoy Suffolk £138, A Stevenson, Armoy Texel £136, Felix Mullan, Portstewart Texel £134, Colum McErlain, Armoy Suffolk £132, James Richmond, Bushmills Suffolk £130, Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle Suffolk £126 and E McCarry, Loughguile Texel £117.
Fat rams
P McNeill, Cushendun Texel £182, Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle Texel £144, Terence McGarry, Armoy Dorset £136, Robert McGill, Kilwaughter Border Leicester £136, E McCarry, Loughguile Texel £130 and Seamus Hill, Ballycastle Texel £120.