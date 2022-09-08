Fun filled August for Holestone YFC

Four juniors headed to Carlingford Adventure Centre on the YFCU Junior Weekend, taking part in a range of teambuilding activities, water sports and interactive activities.

Members were able to make new friends with other YFCU members.

Club members Laura Patterson and Clara McConnell also attended the weekend as leaders.

Jack Stewart and Clara McConnell enjoying daytrip

During the month of August members had the pleasure of presenting Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice with a total of £2,000 which the club had raised throughout the year at various fundraising events.

The committee would like to thank everyone who donated to the worthy cause no matter how big or small.

One team of senior girls headed to Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday 17 th August to compete in the final of Co Antrim superclub competition.

The event this year was a hockey tournament, the girls made a great effort on the pitch – well done for participating.

Members enjoying slip and slide

Holestone YFC members headed to Escarmouche Action Park in Randalstown for the annual daytrip.

Members took part in a range of activities including sumo wrestling, paintballing and obstacle courses. Yet again members had a thoroughly enjoyable day.

August was finished of with a water fun night at the club hall.

Members enjoyed some slippery football, slippery rounders and of course a little bit of slip and slide.

Members ready for action

The evening was finished of in true Holestone tradition with Hotdogs and Ice Cream.

It was great to see a few potential new members join on that evening of fun.

Next on the agenda for the club is the start of the winter programme which begins on Tuesday 13th September in the club hall (1 Grange Road, Doagh) at 8pm.

This meeting will be a welcome and games night so if you are aged between 12 and 30 why don’t you come along and see what young farmers is all about.

Superclub hockey team

The club will be hosting a Night at the Races in the Five Corners Bar on Friday 30th September, and would love to see you all there!