Further education celebrations for students at Enniskillen’s CAFRE Campus

Brooklyn Edwards (Strabane) and Nadia Scanlon (Islandmagee) were presented with the Response Cup for best performance in first year practical assessments during their Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management course which they completed at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

On Friday 22 October, Enniskillen Campus staff were delighted to welcome back to the college Further Education students, from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The college hosted graduation ceremonies for the Level 2 and Level 3 students who had completed Equine programmes.

In his address to the students Mr Alan Galbraith, Head of College Support Services, CAFRE said: “Today is a special occasion for you to celebrate your achievements in the presence of friends and family. We are very proud of your accomplishments. The last couple of years have placed obstacles in our way, but you have shown your adaptability and it’s great to be able to come together on campus to celebrate your success.”

Mr Galbraith continued: “The NI equine industry has real potential to develop and make a more significant contribution to the local economy. Enniskillen Campus is well placed to play a pivotal role in this development, training highly qualified and skilled graduates. I have no doubt that the education and training which you have received at Enniskillen Campus will place you in a very strong position to secure employment in the equine sector.”

Beth O’Leary (Londonderry) celebrated her graduation with a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the graduation celebrations at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

Seamus McAlinney, Head of Enniskillen Campus encouraged graduates to, “Consider Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications as a stepping stone along a lifelong journey of education and learning. Your qualifications attained allow you to continue your studies or enter employment. I would encourage you all to take opportunities to grow your knowledge and develop yourself.”

CAFRE offers students who have completed Level 3 programmes the opportunity to apply to progress on to Ulster University validated Honours Degree and Foundation Degree courses at Enniskillen Campus.

If you know of someone who is passionate about working with horses or interested in equine management applications for Further Education courses can be made through the college website: www.cafre.ac.uk. To keep up-to-date with activities on campus follow DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lucy Donaldson (Belfast) celebrated her graduation with a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the graduation celebrations at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

Mr Alan Galbraith, Head of College Support Services CAFRE, Mrs Shelley Stuart, Further Education Programme Manager, and Mr Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine congratulated DAERA Prize winners Grace Sinclair (Bangor) and Rhiannon Campbell (Mountcharles) when they graduated from Enniskillen Campus.

Kaitlinn McCabe (Newry) enjoyed being back at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus to mark her graduation from the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care.