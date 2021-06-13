Future of global food packaging webinar

Iain Joannides, Client Manager of Drink, Print and Packaging at Invest Northern Ireland and Ron Gardiner, Senior Packaging Technologist at CAFRE encourage you to join the ‘Global challenges and initiatives for more sustainable food packaging’ webinar on Thursday 17 June at 10am.

The fourth webinar in the series will focus on, ‘Global challenges and initiatives for more sustainable food packaging’ and is to be held on Thursday 17 June at 10.00am.

Chairperson, Colin Breen Director of Environmental Policy Division, DAERA will be joined by guest speakers Tom Burke, Public Affairs & Communications Director, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company; Barry Turner, Plastic & Flexible Packaging Director, British Plastics Federation; Benjamin Punchard, Head of Packaging EMEA at Mintel and Professor Pierre Pienaar, President, World Packaging Organisation.

Speaking before the event, Professor Pienaar, President of the World Packaging Organisation said: “I will be giving a global picture of packaging sustainability into the future.

“Due to its relevance and direct effect on all of us, we from the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) and the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) are delighted to be partnering with CAFRE.

“ I would be pleased to make this the first of many such partnering programs between these organisations so as to ensure that all those joining us for this webinar are kept up to date with what is happening across our globe.”