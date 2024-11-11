Galgorm Collection acquires Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Park Resort as part of £50m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Galgorm Collection, Northern Ireland's premier luxury hospitality group has announced a landmark £50 million investment in the region’s hospitality and tourism sector following the acquisition of two of the region’s most iconic properties: Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena and Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

This combined spend, which includes acquisition costs and a multimillion-pound transformation plan for both properties, represents one of the region’s largest investments in Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector and underlines Galgorm Collection’s position as the leading provider of luxury hospitality in the region.

Galgorm Collection, which owns a suite of leading properties including the iconic Galgorm, The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, and The Old Inn, acquired the historic, internationally renowned Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena and the four-star Roe Park Resort & Spa, set in in a magnificent countryside estate in Limavady, for a combined £28 million.

In addition to acquiring both properties, Galgorm Collection has committed an additional £22 million to enhance the properties and estates over the next five years, further enriching their local, national and international appeal.

Building on Galgorm Collection’s vision for exceptional luxury experiences, this investment promises to transform and confirm both properties as must-visit destinations.

At Roe Park Resort, guests will experience an enhanced family-friendly atmosphere, a new bespoke adult-only spa designed for ultimate relaxation, and continued improvements to its renowned golf offering. The developments will position Roe Park as a top destination for families, golf enthusiasts, and those seeking a luxurious escape.

Meanwhile, golf enthusiasts can look forward to significant developments at Galgorm Castle Estate, as its already impressive golf course is elevated with the bold ambition of becoming the top parkland course in Ireland. Detailed plans will be unveiled in the coming months, solidifying the Estate’s reputation as a premier destination for world class golfing experiences.

Colin Johnston, managing director of Galgorm Collection, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Park Resort to the Galgorm Collection family. These are two iconic properties with strong legacies, and we are committed to building on their successes. Our £22 million investment will further enhance their offerings, creating new opportunities for guests to enjoy unparalleled experiences.

“Most importantly, we are excited to welcome the dedicated teams from Galgorm Castle and Roe Park into our collection. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and excellence, shaping an exciting future for these renowned destinations.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the people of Ballymena. As the home of our flagship property, Galgorm, Ballymena has been at the heart of our journey, and its support has been integral to our success. We look forward to continuing our commitment to this community as we grow Galgorm Collection and welcome these new properties into our family.”

Conor Murphy MLA, Northern Ireland’s Minister for the Economy, said: “This significant £50 million investment by Galgorm Collection represents a major boost to the wider economy and local communities and will also help cement the north’s international tourism reputation. Galgorm Collection is already a key player in our hospitality offering and this investment demonstrates their commitment to the sector and is a vote of confidence in the tourism potential here for local and international visitors.

“The investment very much aligns with my economic plan of delivering good jobs and a regionally balanced economy where economic development is felt beyond our main urban centres. This kind of investment helps ensure that the benefits of tourism are felt across the north, supporting long-term growth and prosperity.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, added: “These landmark acquisitions by Galgorm Collection represent a new and transformative milestone for Northern Ireland’s growing tourism industry. The significant investments planned for Roe Park Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate will greatly enhance Northern Ireland’s attractiveness to local, national, and international visitors, helping us drive tourism’s positive impact on the local and regional economy.

“By further developing these iconic destinations, Galgorm Collection is reinforcing Northern Ireland’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination, creating a lasting positive impact on our international brand and the guest experience.”

Christopher Brooke, owner of Galgorm Castle, said: “We are both delighted and saddened with today’s announcement - developing Galgorm Castle estate from a state of disrepair to a thriving development has been a life’s work. Securing its future was critical and we have now achieved this; it has been an honour and a privilege to have played a small part in Galgorm Castle’s rich history.

“We felt the time was right for the estate to further evolve and becoming part of a larger organisation will help achieve this. In particular, the Galgorm Collection team has the expertise to develop the Castle into something very special. We wish them well on the next phase of Galgorm Castle’s story.”

Speaking on behalf of the Roe Park Resort, Alan Wilton, board chairman said: “Roe Park Resort holds a special place in our hearts, and we are extremely proud of the team and all that’s been achieved as we’ve grown and developed. The resort’s continued success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. Their commitment to providing top-class service and excellent hospitality is the reason that our guests return to the resort time and again.

“After almost 30 years at the helm, we believe now is the right time to hand over the reins to new ownership, ensuring the resort is poised for the future. This transition marks a significant milestone for Roe Park Resort, and we are confident that this new ownership will bring fresh vision and drive continued growth.

“Galgorm Collection has an outstanding reputation in the hospitality industry, and we are confident that the resort will go from strength to strength under its ownership. We extend our sincere gratitude to those involved in the resort’s success over the last 30 years and wish the new owners the very best of luck as they embark on this exciting new venture. We would also like to thank CBRE who acted for us on the sale.”

Through this significant investment, Galgorm Collection reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and enhancing Northern Ireland’s standing as a world-class destination for both local and international visitors.

With exciting plans set to unfold over the coming years, this transformational investment will contribute to the continued growth of Northern Ireland’s tourism industry, benefiting both visitors and local communities.