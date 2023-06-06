Galgorm Collection celebrates World Gin Day with luxury summer cocktail recipes to recreate at home

The Galgorm 75 cocktail.

Galgorm Collection, home to Northern Ireland’s luxury premier hotel Galgorm, as well The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, has developed bespoke cocktails to mark World Gin Day using fresh, seasonal ingredients to get you in the mood for summer.

Hosting the biggest gin collection on the island of Ireland, with over 560 gin brands housed in its Gin Library, Galgorm champions both local and global distillers, with home-grown favourites Jawbox and Shortcross gin sitting shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s most exclusive bottles, such as the iconic Watenshi, retailing at £2,000 per bottle.

In honour of World Gin Day, Galgorm’s passionate mixologists have created an exclusive and innovative cocktail using Galgorm Estate’s Premier Gin and Bombay Sapphire’s Premier Cru.

Serenity Garden cocktail.

Serenity Garden

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

· 5ml Premium Gin (Galgorm Estate)

The Florence.

· 15ml Poire Williams

· 10ml Triple Sec

· 20ml Grapefruit Juice

· 5ml Simple Syrup

· Topped with London Essence blood orange and elderflower tonic

Method:

· Add all of the ingredients (apart from the tonic), and ice to the shaker

· Shake vigorously for 5-10 seconds

· Finely strain the contents of the shaker into a tall rocks glass filled with ice

· Top with London Essence blood orange and elderflower tonic

· Garnish with a slice of pear and serve

Galgorm 75

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

· 35ml Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

· 20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

· 20ml House Mandarin and Thyme Cordial

· Tattinger Champagne to Top

Method:

· Add all of the ingredients (apart from the champagne), and ice to the shaker

· Shake vigorously for 5-10 seconds

· Finely strain the contents of the shaker into a coupe glass

· Top with Tattinger champagne and garnish with a lemon peel to serve

Promising guests great food, great fizz and great times, The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat is renowned for its extensive cocktail menu, designed by the creative in-house mixologists. To mark World Gin Day 2023, The Rabbit has launched a new gin-based summer cocktail, named after the hotel’s beloved resident cockapoo ‘Florence’.

‘Florence’ Gin Cocktail

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

35ml Ukiyo Citrus Gin

15ml St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

15ml Mathieu Teisseire Lavendar Syrup

10ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10ml Prosecco to top

5ml Soda water to top

Method:

· Add ice to the glass and set aside to chill

· Add all of the ingredients (apart from the prosecco and soda water), and ice into the shaker

· Shake vigorously for 5-10 seconds

· Strain the contents into your chilled wine glass and top with chilled soda water and prosecco

· To serve, garnish with an expressed lemon peel and some edible flowers

To celebrate World Gin Day, visit Hunter’s Bar in The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat. As this gin-inspired cocktail is named after resident pooch Florence, why not also bring your dog along as you dine and enjoy a gin in Hunter’s Bar or in the al fresco dining area at The Rabbit Restaurant which is now dog-friendly.