Galway contractor highlights the benefits of the Dromone Ball-and-Spoon hitch

Paul explains: “I am doing a lot of dump trailer work drawing stone. We have also been using the Ball-and-Spoon on silage trailers and forage wagons, they are very simple and easy fit, it’s just the same as putting on a pick up hitch.”

The Ball-and-Spoon coupling system from Dromone is robust, durable and what’s more, they can reduce hitch wear by up to 90% compared to traditional towing rings.

Due to the precise fit of the Ball and Spoon, there is no unnecessary shunting or strain between towing parts, this also minimises any wear on the tractor hitch reducing your overall operating costs.

“It is more comfortable on the road, there is not as much vibration or wear and you don’t hear any rattling or banging when towing,” adds Paul.

The perfect fit between ball and spoon delivers smoother movement and eliminates noisy rattling when towing empty trailers or heavy equipment in the field like combination balers.

He continued: “When you’re tipping a trailer, you don’t hear the drawbar hitting the top of the hitch, there is no wear on the hitch of the tractor and you can easily grease them which is a big plus.”

The Ball-and-Spoon design has other advantages, which includes 35 degrees of movement allowing for safer towing in extreme conditions and a defined greasing point that evenly distributes grease over the coupling, further reducing wear on the system.

Finally, Paul adds: “It’s a way safer hitch, I would be happily recommend the Ball & Spoon hitch, any trailer we buy from now on will have the Dromone spoon fitted to them.”