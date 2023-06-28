For the third time since March, the market set up on the Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort and welcomed a host of artisan producers, street food vendors, entertainers and craftspeople from across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the success of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, Chairman of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Regeneration & Growth Committee Councillor John Laverty BEM said: “As always, we were delighted to see families, couples and friends travel to Royal Hillsborough to take in all that the village has to offer. I am pleased to say that market was a great success for both traders and village businesses. We look forward to seeing Royal Hillsborough light up again later in the year when we see the return of the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the 50 local NI traders were Jack’s Fudge, Loki’s Coffee, newcomer to the street food scene, The Gardener’s Kitchen alongside the village’s specialist bakeries Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes, Kin and Folk and Round House Bakery. Horticulture, art, craft and sustainable living traders also weaved throughout the market giving marketgoers the chance to purchase seasonal blooms, ranges of skincare, art and jewellery from Potters Hill Plants, Plumpy Balms, Susanna Banks Art and Thomas Powell Pottery.

Marketgoers flocked to Royal Hillsborough on Saturday to attend Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort. Pictured at the market are, left to right, Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flower Farm and Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee. Picture: LCCC

The next Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council food and drink event will be Moira’s Speciality Food Fair, taking place on Saturday 19th August in Moira Demesne. For further information on upcoming food and drink events, please visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com with frequent updates on Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council on Facebook.com/VisitLisburnCastlereagh, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.