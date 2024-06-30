Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunshine brought the crowds to Gosford Forest Park in the heart of the orchard county on Saturday 8 June, with a superb entry of livestock on display throughout the showgrounds.

This was the second occasion that official Dexter cattle classes have been held at the show and, with an impressive 27 entries forward, it did not make it an easy task for judge Robin Murray from Cumbria.

First class of the morning was the bull class, which saw Ryan Lavery’s Derryola Geno take first place, followed by Derryola Red Bull from the herd of Antoine Nicholson.

Next class forward seen six impressive cows, with the 2018 born, Ballyloughan Lola claiming the red rosette for Montgomery and Henry, closely followed by the first calver, Derryola Pixie from Lester Pedigrees. She was followed in third position by Ballyhartfield Nessa from Messrs McAreavey.

Champion Dexter, Derryola Geno lead by Ryan Lavery with Reserve Champion Dexter, Ballyloughan Lola lead by Syliva Henry. (Pic: Freelance)

Quite a spectacle followed in the heifer class with an incredible fourteen entries forward, made for some tough decisions for Robin Murray. Topping the line-up was Derryola Hazel from Ryan Lavery, with the impressive, red colored Derryola Razzle Dazzle claiming second position for Lester Pedigrees. She was followed in third position by Ballyloughan Perdita from Montgomery and Henry.

Following on to the calf class seen the Dun heifer calf, Planetree Bona Dea from Lester Pedigrees step up to the mark, claiming first position followed by Derryola Jane from Ryan Lavery in second place. Derryola Uno followed in hot pursuit also from Ryan Lavery claiming third position.

A final line-up of the class winners seen the homebred Derryola Geno tapped out as Breed Champion for Ryan Lavery, closely followed by Ballyloughan Lola from the herd of Montgomery and Henry

A great afternoon followed with Dexter breeders taking part in young handler competitions along with interbreed classes.

Judging of the heifer class by Robin Murray, Cumbria gets underway at Armagh Show. (Pic: Freelance)

Exhibitors would like to thank judge Robin Murray for officiating and the Armagh Agricultural Show Society for hosting classes.

Results

Class 81- Bull, any age (2 Forward):

1st Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery;

2nd Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson.

Class 82- Cow, any age (6 Forward):

1st Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery & Henry;

2nd Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees;

3rd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey;

4th Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey;

5th Friary Susie, Antoine Nicholson;

6th Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery.

Class 83- Heifer, any age (14 Forward):

1st Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery;

2nd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s;

3rd Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery & Henry;

4th Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey.

Class 84- Calf under 1 year on date of show (5 Forward):

1st Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigrees;

2nd Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery;

3rd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery;

4th Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigrees;

5th Ballyloughan Remo, Montgomery & Henry.

Champion:

Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery.

Reserve Champion: