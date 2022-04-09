Germinal grass seed varieties top 2022 Pasture Profit Index

In a year where input costs are reaching all-time highs, reseeding with the highest quality grass seed is critical.

The 2022 Grass and White Clover Varieties Recommended List and Pasture Profit Index (PPI), published recently, is the tool farmers need to find the best of the best.

Robust trials to measure performance

David Little

Only varieties performing above average during at least four years of trials are included. Performance is recorded over a minimum of two sowing years and two harvest years per sowing year across multiple trial sites. The results are therefore robust, and those farmers can trust.

The PPI shows the economic value of the varieties listed and covers the most important traits for grass production. Yield throughout the season, silage dry matter production (based on two cuts), persistency and overall quality are all included.

2022 results

The PPI is divided into four categories reflecting variety ploidy and heading date: diploid and tetraploid, intermediate and late. Not for the first time, Germinal’s Aber varieties have performed well, taking first place in all four categories.

The intermediate tetraploid AberClyde is the best overall variety offering high quality throughout the season, with outstanding growth in spring and autumn. Heading later, the tetraploid AberGain leads the way on outright quality, an attribute offering clear economic benefits when rated highly.

AberChoice, a late diploid, has dominated its category for nine successive years, sharing the lead in 2022 with another Germinal variety AberBann. Both are staples of Germinal’s popular long-term grazing mixture, Aber HSG 3, highly palatable to both cattle and sheep.

In the final category of intermediate diploids, category leader AberMagic is joined this year by AberWolf in second place.

Breeding success

Not surprisingly Germinal grass and forage production specialist David Little is proud of the company’s outstanding breeding success: “Our research and innovation team Germinal Horizon never deviates from striving to help farmers achieve their productivity goals. And with the added need for environmental stewardship, our Aber HSG varieties are climate smart too. They show a 25% increased response to nitrogen and reduce ammonia and methane emissions in livestock. This together with higher quality dry matter and faster regrowth mean Aber HSG varieties score on all fronts.

“Productive grassland provides a very cost-effective feed so making the best reseeding decisions this year is going to be vital to every farm’s profitability. The PPI is a great resource for farmers and it’s worth remembering the difference between varieties at the top and bottom of each category is substantial.”