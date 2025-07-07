Get lost in the wilds of Waterford – Countdown to Comeraghs Wild Festival

A summer highlight edges closer as anticipation is building for the Comeraghs Wild Festival, now just days away from its vibrant return to the Comeragh Mountains from July 10 to 13, 2025.

Under the evocative banner of “Nostalgias,” this year’s festival promises a seamless journey through nature, heritage and creativity, inviting guests to walk, listen, laugh and reflect amid one of Ireland’s most spectacular wild landscapes

The festival opens on Thursday evening in Kilrossanty where award-winning playwright Seamus O’Rourke presents Indigestion in St Brigid’s Hall, Kilrossanty.

A heartfelt one-man play weaving humour and hope through a man’s journey from London back to Ireland as stories unfold and emotions stir.

That same night sees the world of memory and tale spun further in Portlaw Heritage Centre, where Tom Hunt traces 200 years of the Portlaw Cotton Mill’s legacy, followed by traditional storyteller Terri Ryan’s rich tales at Micilin’s Bar.

Friday morning invites families into Crough Wood for a Creative Children’s Summer Camp: youngsters will meet the “Kings and Queens of the Trees” through crafts and forest activities As dusk falls, the foothills of Mahon Falls will echo with melody and laughter as The Dolan family’s Remembering Joe tribute concert brings the late Joe Dolan’s timeless voice to Cooney’s Yard, joined by the much loved Wackateers tackling impersonations and laughs in equal measure.

Saturday dawns early for an unforgettable 10 km guided hike to the Cruachán summit, led by Muddyboots, where panoramic views stretch from Youghal to Tramore.

Those seeking calm can drift into Zen in the Park under the Greenway arches in Kilmacthomas, diving into a blend of breathwork, sound immersion and yoga, topped with coffee and smoothie bowls.

Through the afternoon, festivalgoers can delve into felt making, catch the Barry Lyndon Experience walk tracing iconic film landscapes with Michael O’Donoghue, take on thrilling mountain biking events in the Nire Valley or learn to surf in Bunmahon - there’s even a chance to meet costumed characters aboard the Suir Valley Railway for children.

As twilight falls, Dance Neath the Comeraghs, along with live music from Neily O’Connor, invites everyone to join in the set dancing under the stars.

Sunday’s programme opens with the majestic Coumshingaun Ridge hike above Europe’s deepest corrie lake - a challenge rewarded with breathtaking rocky landscapes.

Later, the Scéal Nua gardens in Clonea Power host Find Your Way with the Holisitc Coach Sandra O’Donnell, a blend of meditation, visualisation and life coaching, before the day long Wild Wellness Retreat in Crough Wood offers forest therapy, gentle yoga, mindful foraging and even a waterfall plunge, followed by an afternoon tea of wildcrafted treats.

Magic fans can gather at the Suir Valley Rail Station to delight in Horgan’s Magnificent Magic Show, while film fans can immerse themselves in Barry Lyndon scenes at Rathgormack, in a new photographic exhibition.

As the curtain draws on the festival, Dungarvan’s Town Hall Theatre will come alive with the iconic Gina and The Champions, performing hits from their Live in ’25 tour in a nostalgic finale that will echo through Waterford’s summer night.

A spokesperson said: “The Comeraghs Wild Festival is a heartfelt celebration of who we are – our stories, landscapes, and sense of place. This year’s theme, Nostalgias, brings our cultural heritage to life in unforgettable ways, whether through music, memory, or shared moments in nature.

“From the cotton mills of Portlaw to creative sparks in Kilmacthomas, the spirit of the Comeraghs shines through. We warmly invite locals and visitors alike to join us in celebrating the Wilds of Waterford – come walk with us, laugh with us, and lose yourself in the magic of the mountains.”

Over four days, the festival offers something for every soul: from reflective hikes and wellness immersions to lively music, storytelling, and family fun, all set against the backdrop of the Comeraghs’ raw beauty.

Tickets begin at just €5, with many events free to attend; full programme and booking details are available now at comeraghswild.com