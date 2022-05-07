Get ready to ‘Moo-ve’ with Translink for show

Operating approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day, starting half an hour before opening time and with a final shuttle 30 minutes after closing, the service will provide a quick and easy way for showgoers to gain access to the event.

Commenting on the return of the popular event, Gordon Milligan from Translink, said: “It’s great to see the return of the Balmoral Show to its usual timings of May. Translink has a wide range of bus and rail options that will allow for easy and stress-free travel to the show grounds, so not only are passengers better connected, but the fun of the day starts when you travel. We look forward to welcoming people from right across Northern Ireland back on board to the Balmoral Show!”