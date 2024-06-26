Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival returns on Sunday, July 28.

HILLSBOROUGH Castle and Gardens Running Festival returns on Sunday, July 28.

This highly anticipated event, set against the scenic backdrop of Hillsborough, offers a variety of distances, ensuring there is something for every runner. Due to ever-increasing popularity year on year, this event has less than 20 per cent of places with less than a month to go.

With the success of the Hillsborough Running Festival last year, it is anticipated that this month’s event will boast even more entries and an elevated atmosphere to previous years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One runner, Johnny Murphy, said: “I did the Half Marathon last year and the 10k this year and what a special running day it was. It is one of the best organised festivals of running in magnificent grounds with a bunch of amazing marshals who are so pleasant even at the end of a long day.

"I would truly recommend these races to all runners, also it was a wonderful family day. Thank you again RunThrough and Hillsborough Running Festival, you are like good wine getting better every year and I will, of course, see you next year!”

The races will commence within the picturesque surroundings of Hillsborough Castle's Grounds, offering participants a unique starting point for their journey.

Runners will then venture into the enchanting forest areas of Hillsborough, exploring the rich history of the region with glimpses of local landmarks such as Hillsborough Fort and Hillsborough Lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once a grand family residence, Hillsborough Castle now serves as the official home of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and occasionally hosts members of the Royal Family during their visits. The race route not only showcases the natural beauty of Hillsborough but also provides a glimpse into its storied past.

This event’s Charity of the Year is Northern Ireland Hospice and the Hillsborough Running Festival aims to raise awareness and funds for its invaluable work.

Each year Northern Ireland Hospice provides compassionate palliative and end-of-life care for 4,000 babies, children and adults facing life-limiting illnesses. The charity’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for patients and their families aligns seamlessly with RunThrough's commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Brand and Income at Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to be the official charity partner of the Hillsborough Castle & Gardens Running Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is sure to be a fabulous event that will also be making a meaningful difference. Whatever your race time, you will get the ultimate feeling of achievement knowing you are helping NI Hospice provide specialist palliative care to people in your local community. Everyone’s a winner!”

The festival features a diverse range of distances designed to accommodate runners of all skill levels.

The U16 5k provides a perfect opportunity for young runners to experience the joy of participating in a supportive and inclusive running community. For beginners or those seeking a shorter challenge, the Adult 5k is an ideal option.

The 10k, a popular distance, strikes a balance between challenge and accessibility. Lastly, the Half Marathon offers a comprehensive test of endurance, catering to seasoned runners seeking a longer race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's return, stating: "The Hillsborough Running Festival embodies our commitment to creating inclusive and engaging race experiences.

"We're thrilled to support Northern Ireland Hospice and provide a platform for runners of all ages and abilities to come together in the spirit of running."