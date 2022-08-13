Gilfresh Produce in running for award

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coveted awards seek to recognise and celebrate the best of retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland.

Gilfresh Produce is thrilled to be listed amongst the finalists in the ‘Fresh Produce – Vegetables’ category for their Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit.

The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit is a mix which contains onions, peppers and a spicy seasoning sachet and offers a tasty, convenient and healthy meal solution for consumers. The components of the product are carefully selected and prepared to ensure that they are of the highest quality.

William Gilpin, Managing Director of Gilfresh Produce, leading vegetable producers and suppliers based in Loughgall, Co. Armagh, is pictured with the Gilfresh Produce Prepared Vegetable range at this year’s Balmoral Show. The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit which is part of the range has been shortlisted for in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards which will take place in September. Photo Credit: ABC Council.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a versatile product which, once cooked can be enjoyed in a number of ways including in a wrap for a health lunch, with rice for a filling and tasty dinner or equally on its own as a side to a main meal. The seasoning sachet allows consumers to add flavour to their meal according to their own desired taste which means all the family can enjoy.