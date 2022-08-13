Gilfresh Produce in running for award

The coveted awards seek to recognise and celebrate the best of retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland.
Gilfresh Produce is thrilled to be listed amongst the finalists in the ‘Fresh Produce – Vegetables’ category for their Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit.
The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit is a mix which contains onions, peppers and a spicy seasoning sachet and offers a tasty, convenient and healthy meal solution for consumers. The components of the product are carefully selected and prepared to ensure that they are of the highest quality.
Most Popular
-
1
Man in his 20’s dies after crash involving scrambler bike
-
2
14 pictures from a Young Farmers’ Club disco in 2007
-
3
Police name 24-year-old killed in scrambler bike accident
-
4
20 pictures from Lylehill YFC’s Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run
-
5
Offers over £3.1 million invited for ‘spectacular’ mixed farm with 540 acres
This is a versatile product which, once cooked can be enjoyed in a number of ways including in a wrap for a health lunch, with rice for a filling and tasty dinner or equally on its own as a side to a main meal. The seasoning sachet allows consumers to add flavour to their meal according to their own desired taste which means all the family can enjoy.
The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit is produced locally in Co. Armagh and is currently available from ALDI stores across the island of Ireland and will be coming to other leading retailers soon. For more information on the Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit or on any other lines in the Gilfresh Produce Prepared Vegetable Range which includes a mix of core vegetable mixes such as Carrot & Turnip; Carrot Batons; Carrot, Cauliflower & Broccoli; Sliced Carrots; Sliced Leeks; Soup Vegetables and Shredded Cabbage, as well as recent new and innovative additions to the range including the Vegetable Stir-Fry; Oriental Stir-Fry and Vegetable Spice Bag please email [email protected] or telephone 028 3889 1278.