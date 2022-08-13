Gilfresh Produce in running for award

Leading vegetable growers and providers, Gilfresh Produce, based in Loughgall in Co. Armagh, are delighted to have been named as finalists in the prestigious 2022 Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards which will take place on Tuesday 13th September 2022 in Dublin.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:24 pm

The coveted awards seek to recognise and celebrate the best of retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland.

Gilfresh Produce is thrilled to be listed amongst the finalists in the ‘Fresh Produce – Vegetables’ category for their Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit.

The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit is a mix which contains onions, peppers and a spicy seasoning sachet and offers a tasty, convenient and healthy meal solution for consumers. The components of the product are carefully selected and prepared to ensure that they are of the highest quality.

William Gilpin, Managing Director of Gilfresh Produce, leading vegetable producers and suppliers based in Loughgall, Co. Armagh, is pictured with the Gilfresh Produce Prepared Vegetable range at this year’s Balmoral Show. The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit which is part of the range has been shortlisted for in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards which will take place in September. Photo Credit: ABC Council.

This is a versatile product which, once cooked can be enjoyed in a number of ways including in a wrap for a health lunch, with rice for a filling and tasty dinner or equally on its own as a side to a main meal. The seasoning sachet allows consumers to add flavour to their meal according to their own desired taste which means all the family can enjoy.

The Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit is produced locally in Co. Armagh and is currently available from ALDI stores across the island of Ireland and will be coming to other leading retailers soon. For more information on the Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit or on any other lines in the Gilfresh Produce Prepared Vegetable Range which includes a mix of core vegetable mixes such as Carrot & Turnip; Carrot Batons; Carrot, Cauliflower & Broccoli; Sliced Carrots; Sliced Leeks; Soup Vegetables and Shredded Cabbage, as well as recent new and innovative additions to the range including the Vegetable Stir-Fry; Oriental Stir-Fry and Vegetable Spice Bag please email [email protected] or telephone 028 3889 1278.

